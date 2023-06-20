Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

XLI: The Big Short Bet On Industrials

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
6.18K Followers

Summary

  • The S&P 500's current rally is unsustainable as it is led by a few megacap tech stocks, but proponents of a new bull market argue that the rest of the market will catch up.
  • The Industrial sector has seen an 8% rise in the last month, which bulls interpret as evidence of a soft landing and a broadening of the rally.
  • However, the high short interest in the Industrial sector suggests that the rise could be due to short covering, making the rally more likely to be a bear market rally.

Industrials sector, stock exchange trading floor.

Torsten Asmus

The narrowly led "bull market"

There is currently a discussion whether we are in new bull market or still in bear market rally. Given that S&P 500 is now up over 20% since the October lows, technically we are in a

Chart
Data by YCharts

XLI Short Interest

Seeking Alpha

XLI PE ratio

Wall Street Journal

earnings growth projections

CFRA

XLI holdings

Wall Street Journal

This article was written by

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
6.18K Followers
Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of SPX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.