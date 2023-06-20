Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Community Healthcare Trust's Third Largest Tenant Declares Bankruptcy, Poses Risk

Old Time REITster
  • GenesisCare filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on June 1st, posing a risk to Community Healthcare Trust as their third-largest tenant.
  • CHCT has one lease already rejected by GenesisCare, with the company having 120 days to decide on additional leases.
  • The bankruptcy proceedings represent a significant risk to CHCT's investors, who should be questioning the lack of information from management.
  • Another CHCT tenant Envision Healthcare filed for bankruptcy in May.

In his recent article Community Healthcare's (NYSE:CHCT) Gravy Train Has A Finite Shelf Life, Dane Bowler laid out how since its IPO, CHCT has invested in properties in tertiary markets with tenants with less than stellar financials. Due to the

Rejected Leases

Rejected Leases (DEBTORS’ MOTION FOR ENTRY OF AN ORDER (I) AUTHORIZING (A) REJECTION OF CERTAIN UNEXPIRED LEASES OF NON-RESIDENTIAL REAL PROPERTY AND (B) ABANDONMENT OF CERTAIN PERSONAL PROPERTY, IF ANY, EACH EFFECTIVE AS OF THE REJECTION DATE, AND (II) GRANTING RELATED RELIEF)

Genesis Care Exposure

CHCT 1Q23 Supplemental

Old Time REITster
A retired scholar who studies both the real estate and the public markets seeking long and short opportunities in poorly followed securities

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial short position in the shares of CHCT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

