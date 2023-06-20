Jason Kempin

Back in early April, I called RH (NYSE:RH) one of the best-run companies over the past two decades. However, I noted that it was facing a very tough macro environment for the home furnishing and home décor space. The stock has performed well since then, shrugging off some earnings worries and the exit of a well-known shareholder. Let's take a closer look at the name.

Company Profile

As a reminder, RH is a luxury home furnishings and home décor retailer that operates under its namesake brand, as well as the Waterworks brands. The company is known for its Source Book catalogue, and also sells its products through full-price retail stores and galleries, its website, and outlet stores.

At the end of April, it operated 67 RH Galleries, 39 RH outlets, 14 Waterworks Showrooms and 1 Guesthouse hospitality property. Of its RH Galleries, 27 were Design Galleries that average a whopping 33,800 square feet and 14 include restaurants and wine bars.

Macro And Promotional Environment

While RH reported solid Q1 results in May and lifted its full-year revenue outlook, the stock did initially sell off due to margin pressure. Gross margins dipped -510 basis points year over year to 47.0%. The company said it is now expecting increased markdowns to help clear discontinued inventory and support its product transition.

Despite the weak gross margins and margin forecast, the company was adamant that it was not following its peers and engaging in the current highly promotional environment of its peers.

Discussing the promotional environment on its Q1 earnings call, Gary Friedman said:

"Like for instance, people ask me about this all the time. Oh, you might be losing more market share, this and that. Well, you have to say, what's the quality of the market share? Could we push a promotional button today? Can I start sending out sale e-mails like everybody else did? And does it matter whether you're doing -- whatever promotions you're -- call it site-wide promotions, everybody is trying to kind of create a bail of kind of non-transparency out there, what they're doing. If you're promoting the business and you're sending sale e-mails, like you're going to be known as a promotional business. And you're also creating, I'd say, a layer of long-term, low-quality revenues, right? Those will never be high-quality revenues. You've got to put categories on sale or whatever on sale to get those revenues, right? Well, you've got to put all those products on sale. So how many people would have bought your product at full price at really healthy margins? And then for the incremental lift, how much margin did you have to get back across everything that you marked down? Whether it's site-wide or category or if it's only bed and bath or it's lighting, now you're doing a lighting sale or now you're putting all this on sale. I mean interesting, not relevant, but what are your e-mail say? Like just look at the e-mails and look at the sale banners, on all the e-mails and look at the things Memorial Day sales, this sale, this sales, that sale, all hitting you right now. Those people are all going to affect their model long term."

Now Friedman is insistent about not joining in on the promotional game of competitors, but at the same time the company appears to be feeling the pressure, as it has had to increase its own markdowns. So, it's a fine line. RH is not doing rampant whole store or category sales, but it is still selling more inventory at markdowns. It needs to protect it luxury image, but it also needs to clear inventory for new products.

On that end, the company said it's set to release the most new products in its history, as it looks to elevate the design and quality of its brand. As I noted in my initial write-up this is both an opportunity and potential risk. These new products will be released into a tough home furnishing environment, and the company is already trying to clear out old inventory at markdowns to make way for this new wave of products. I like the direction the company is moving with its products, but the timing could be tough. It's done a nice job of taking inventory down, but this will now increase it. The company said the buys on some things is going to be very big as production can't ramp fast on quality furniture, so it has to make "big bets."

Expansion was another big theme from my initial write-up and on that end the company earlier this month unveiled its first international location in England. The concept is more an experience than a simple store, set in an estate spanning 73 acres with three restaurants, a wine lounge, tea salon, a juicery, exhibitions, along with over 60 rooms. It appears no expense was spared, so this is another big bet. The site is also an hour from London, so it's not in a major city either. You can see some photos of the new "store" here.

RH has plans to roll out other galleries throughout Europe as well as in Sydney Australia in the next 2-3 years. How these galleries perform once the initial fanfare subsides will be worth watching. There are some very expensive leases associated with this international expansion, and there is no guarantee Europeans will embrace an American luxury furniture company.

Berkshire Exits Position

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) revealed last month in its quarterly 13-F filing that it exited its position in RH. The firm began building its stake in late 2019, and was adding to it as recently as Q4.

Given its size in the portfolio and holding period, the RH position was likely not Buffett's investment but more likely that of Todd Combs or Ted Weschler. Nonetheless, stocks often react when they are added or exited for the Berkshire portfolio. I wouldn't read too much into the exit, outside the current macro environment and the big bets the company is making.

Valuation

RH stock currently trades at 14.2x the FY2024 (ending January) consensus EBITDA of $583.8 million and 11.7x the FY2025 consensus of $706.6 million.

It trades at a forward P/E of 28.4x the FY24 consensus of $9.94 and just at 19.6x the FY25 consensus of $14.41.

Revenue growth is expected to drop -15.0% this year, and then grow over 7% the year after.

RH trades at a wide premium to its peer group. Meanwhile, its stock price is up nicely, while analyst estimates are generally lower.

RH Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

Conclusion

RH CEO Gary Friedman has proven to be one of the best CEOs around over the past two decades, but he's also a risk taker. He's making some pretty big bets on both product and collection launches into a tough macro environment, as well as with international expansion. And make no mistake, this is not a typical international retail expansion story - I'm not sure there has ever been something done in this way, with such over-the-top store locations and experience launches.

While Friedman deserves the benefit of the doubt given his track record, his plans still carry risk. Meanwhile, the stock price is up and analyst estimates are down. I see no reason to adjust my "Hold" rating at this time.