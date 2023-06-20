Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Where Will Palantir Stock Be In 5 Years? Consider PLTR's Market Leadership In AI Platforms

Jun. 20, 2023 10:30 AM ETPalantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)3 Comments
The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • PLTR had an estimated 10% share of the global AI software platform market in 2021, and market research points to strong growth for generative AI-related segments in the coming years.
  • Palantir's recent disclosures at its AIPCon customer conference indicate that there is a significant increase in interest relating to the company's AI offerings.
  • I expect PLTR to grab a larger share of the growing AI platform market in five years' time, and this explains my Buy rating for Palantir stock.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Asia Value & Moat Stocks. Learn More »

Palantir Technologies

hapabapa

Elevator Pitch

My investment rating for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) stock is a Buy. I previously touched on the factors that could affect PLTR's 2023 prospects in my December 13, 2022 write-up.

With this latest update, my attention turns

Key Features Of Palantir AIP

PLTR's Corporate Website

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking Asia-listed stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!

This article was written by

The Value Pendulum profile picture
The Value Pendulum
10.71K Followers
Uncover cheap stocks, great businesses listed in Asia focusing on HongKong
Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors searching for attractive Asia-listed investment opportunities  with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards both deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).


Those who believe that the pendulum will move in one direction forever or reside at an extreme forever eventually will lose huge sums. Those who understand the pendulum's behavior can benefit enormously. ~ Howard Marks

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

p
prakultsingh04
Today, 10:53 AM
Premium
Comments (2)
The tech presented at AIPCon was mind blowing. There’s no bubble here, in my opinion. Development might be peaking, but implementation is a whole other journey. Value investing is key here with AI news coverage being so prevalent in current affairs.
Jacobin777 profile picture
Jacobin777
Today, 10:52 AM
Premium
Comments (4.73K)
The question also should be: "how many shares outstanding will $PLTR have in 5 years"?

I find that to be a valid question given how much management, etc. is compensated by $PLTR shares.

There are already 2.1 billion outstanding shares.
HGWells profile picture
HGWells
Today, 10:37 AM
Comments (153)
Low $20’s end of year assuming no hard la ding? Healthy pullback maybe $14’s if markets correct again healthy. Your low and high guesses for remainder of this year ?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.