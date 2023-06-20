Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Amazon: Growth Reacceleration Can Drive The Stock Price Higher

Jun. 20, 2023 11:04 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)1 Comment
GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.44K Followers

Summary

  • Amazon Web Services (AWS) is expected to benefit from digitization and AI trends, driving growth in the cloud services sector.
  • Amazon's retail business growth is anticipated to improve over the coming quarters, supported by enhanced customer experience initiatives and global e-commerce growth.
  • The company's valuation appears compelling, considering long-term growth prospects, a favorable cost environment, and an improving global presence.

Amazon fulfillment center building in Las Vegas

4kodiak/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Amazon Web Services (AWS) segment should benefit from secular trends towards digitization and Artificial Intelligence (AI), which should accelerate the migration of businesses worldwide to cloud services from on-premises solutions. The cost-effectiveness of AWS

This article was written by

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.44K Followers
We primarily focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is written by Saloni V.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Gary J is Rich on AMZN profile picture
Gary J is Rich on AMZN
Today, 11:15 AM
Premium
Comments (38.29K)
AMZN +50% YTD but not even close to ATH. Still a great buy and hold.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.