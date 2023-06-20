Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
NORW: Skip Norway Ahead Of Further Monetary Tightening

Jun. 20, 2023 11:16 AM ETGlobal X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW)
JP Research
Summary

  • The Global X MSCI Norway ETF has gained some reprieve this month on the back of resilient economic data.
  • But the monetary tightening cycle is far from over and will weigh on equity valuations near-term.
  • With more negative EPS revisions on the horizon, the current ~11x P/E for NORW isn't appealing.

Oslo City Hall at dawn

Jorg Greuel/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Data out of Norway has come in better than expected since I last covered the Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW), and the fund has bounced off its May lows as a

Data by YCharts

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Key Facts

Global X

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Sector Allocation

Global X

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Top Holdings

Global X

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Valuation Metrics

Global X

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Performance

Global X

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Distribution

Morningstar

MSCI Norway Earnings Revision Trend

Yardeni

A passionately curious analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

