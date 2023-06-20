Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV: Sales Crater 30%, Earnings Could Be Decimated

Jun. 20, 2023 11:31 AM ET
Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • It has been a few weeks since we last checked in on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV.
  • While there are value buyers calling for shares to rebound at these levels, we think more downside is ahead.
  • Bud Light no longer the top selling beer in the U.S., and the parent company is fiscally backstopping wholesalers and some employees.
  • Data from just this morning shows sales were down 30% year-over-year.
  • Analysts are cutting ratings, and we make the call that the company will down guide when it reports Q2.
Smashing Beer Bottle

Kolbz

Well investors, it has been a few weeks since we last checked in on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD). In our last column, we opined that the damage looks permanent. You see, often when there is some

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
37.93K Followers
Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (13)

N
Non-GAAP Earnings
Today, 12:39 PM
Comments (2.92K)
This is an acceleration. Not a good sign. The thing I was looking for was a "decline of the decline."
r
rod handler
Today, 12:13 PM
Comments (679)
Bud Light identifies as a beer with 30% year over year sales GROWTH.
f
frickfrackbeast
Today, 11:49 AM
Premium
Comments (14)
So to be clear - Bud Light’s sales are down roughly 30%, not InBev’s total sales.
Kind of a misleading title if that is the case.
T
The hard realist
Today, 12:36 PM
Comments (474)
@frickfrackbeast Who is being mislead?
N
Non-GAAP Earnings
Today, 12:40 PM
Comments (2.92K)
@frickfrackbeast Nothing misleading here. If you look at profitability, AB-Inbev's most profitable market is North America, and within that market, Budweiser is the most profitable brand. This is a very serious emergency that this marketing campaign has triggered. The decline is accelerating, months later.
O
OBXTiger
Today, 11:48 AM
Investing Group
Comments (50)
"This Bud," may no longer be for you.
B
Be A Man
Today, 11:43 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (4.76K)
Mexico makes the best beer anyway.
buckiowa profile picture
buckiowa
Today, 11:37 AM
Comments (4.03K)
Biggest marketing mistake in US history !
PennyPlanSupporter profile picture
PennyPlanSupporter
Today, 11:37 AM
Comments (18.3K)
People's sensitive politics giving me a great opportunity to load up on a cash cow. Thanks, snowflakes.

Remember when Keurig was cancelled? Barely?

Exactly.
r
rod handler
Today, 11:47 AM
Comments (679)
@PennyPlanSupporter a “cash cow” may really be a “trans cash bull”

If “bull” means the stock price goes up…what will happen to a “trans bull” stock?

Think about it….
Jack Harkness profile picture
Jack Harkness
Today, 12:04 PM
Comments (1.25K)
@rod handler I think a trans cow is a steer. These days they ask the calf if it wants bottom surgury.
g
grendelbane
Today, 12:18 PM
Investing Group
Comments (4.33K)
@PennyPlanSupporter What cash cow are you loading up on?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.
