Lemonade Is Just Getting Started

Jun. 20, 2023 11:32 AM ETLemonade, Inc. (LMND)1 Comment
Dilantha De Silva profile picture
Dilantha De Silva
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Lemonade has made significant strides in the insurance industry, leveraging cutting-edge technology to streamline processes and improve customer experiences.
  • Lemonade stock has gained 43% this year, helped by the momentum behind companies that facilitate a future powered by AI technology.
  • The company continues to make steady progress on the financial performance front, which is not being ignored by Wall Street analysts.
  • This analysis dives deep into Lemonade's business to identify the growth opportunities enjoyed by the company.
Businessman using laptop with AI tech auto insurance service concept, travel insurance data management, fast solve problem, service, digital transformation, protection, digital application.

Poca Wander Stock/iStock via Getty Images

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) is a forward-thinking insurance company that combines Artificial Intelligence and behavioral economics to provide fast and convenient insurance services to customers in the United States and Europe. Founded in 2015, Lemonade has

Revenue and gross earned premium growth

Q1 shareholder letter

The adjusted expense ratio and IFP

Investor presentation 2022

IFP growth

Q1 shareholder letter

Total number of claims handled by Lemonade as of Q3 2022

Investor presentation 2022

Combined ratio

S&P Global

EPS revisions

Seeking Alpha


    This article was written by

    Dilantha De Silva profile picture
    Dilantha De Silva
    10.34K Followers
    Leader of Beat Billions
    Uncover the untapped potential of small-cap stocks
    I am Dilantha De Silva, an investment analyst with 8+ years in the investment management industry. Before becoming an independent publisher, I worked as a buy-side analyst in a leading boutique wealth management firm in Dubai where I dedicated my time to identifying U.S. small-cap stocks for the funds managed by the firm. I am the founder of Beat Billions, a premium Investing Group on Seeking Alpha focused on identifying alpha-generating thinly followed stocks in the market. I am a CFA Level III candidate and an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (UK).

    Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

    Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

    Comments (1)

    marriottmare profile picture
    marriottmare
    Today, 12:39 PM
    Comments (3.79K)
    Agree, a disruptor, a def. Buy and hold
