Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Zalando: Recovery Possible But Risks Persist

Jun. 20, 2023 11:41 AM ETZalando SE (ZLDSF), ZLNDY
Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • German online fashion retailer Zalando has seen a significant price drop YTD, improving its P/E. Its forward P/E is particularly encouraging, at near the historical median levels.
  • Its Q1 2023 financials also show improvement in terms of both revenue growth and reduction of losses.
  • However, weak revenue forecasts and macro risks from the DACH market may impact Zalando's financial recovery, leading to a Hold rating for now.

Online Retail Peaks During Christmas Season

Michele Tantussi

I had given the German fast fashion online retailer Zalando (OTCPK:ZLNDY) a Sell rating in my last article on it, titled "Unbelievably Pricey". It has fallen by 36% since. That is no surprise, of course, considering a decline was

Price chart

Source: Seeking Alpha

P/E over time

Source: Seeking Alpha

Financial Snapshot

Source: Zalando

--

This article was written by

Manika Premsingh profile picture
Manika Premsingh
508 Followers
Beat the Market with the #1 Service for Clean Energy Investments

Manika is an investment researcher and writer as well as a macroeconomist, with a focus on converting big-picture trends into actionable investment ideas. She has worked in investment management, stock broking and investment banking. As an entrepreneur, running her own research firm, she received the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women scholarship for certification in business. She is also a public speaker, having shared her views at multiple international forums and has been quoted in leading international media. 

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.