Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Betting Big On Antero Resources: A High Conviction Trade In The Natural Gas Market

Jun. 20, 2023 11:51 AM ETAntero Resources Corporation (AR)8 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
24.82K Followers

Summary

  • Natural gas production growth is weaker than expected, demand remains strong, and overseas prices are accelerating, making Antero Resources stock a favorable investment.
  • The changing situation in Europe, with increased dependence on LNG imports, contributes to the bullish outlook on natural gas.
  • Despite elevated risks and economic weakness, the risk/reward ratio for investing in natural gas, particularly Antero Resources, appears favorable.
Sunset view of the Potomac River, from Weverton Cliffs, near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia

Jon Bilous

Introduction

I have to be honest. I wasn't planning on writing an Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) article this month. Last month, we already discussed what makes the company so special. However, a few things have changed. My bull case seems to be unfolding

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
24.82K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (8)

j
jjdylag
Today, 12:46 PM
Comments (469)
Liking the pros/cons summary keep it up
G
Gass man
Today, 12:02 PM
Comments (223)
I decided to own AR and not trade it about a year ago even off the highs the stock has been good to me. I like the disciplined approach from hard learned lessons in the recent past that will not soon be forgotten.
albertciampi profile picture
albertciampi
Today, 11:59 AM
Premium
Comments (593)
I like the Pros & Conns feature. Help with decision making.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 12:05 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.38K)
@albertciampi Thanks! I will include that in some articles going forward.
J
JackCr
Today, 12:21 PM
Comments (7.28K)
@Leo Nelissen

Thanks!
S
Seeburto
Today, 11:59 AM
Premium
Comments (3.33K)
100% agree. Took a full position a couple months back. Just waiting.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.