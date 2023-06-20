Jon Bilous

Introduction

I have to be honest. I wasn't planning on writing an Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) article this month. Last month, we already discussed what makes the company so special. However, a few things have changed. My bull case seems to be unfolding earlier than I expected. Natural gas production growth is weaker than expected, demand remains strong, and overseas prices are accelerating again, paving the way for better export benefits in the US.

Hence, as prices seem to be breaking out, I pulled the trigger last week, buying one of my all-time favorite energy stocks as a trade.

In this article, I'll walk you through my thoughts.

By the way, I went with a header picture of The Appalachians, which is where Antero Resources produces its natural gas.

Widow Maker Investment

I have to be completely honest. Trading natural gas tends to be a pain in the [you know where]. This is what Nasdaq wrote in January of this year:

Natural Gas is often referred to by traders as the “Widow Maker” because of its hyper-volatility compared to other assets. Perhaps no time has been a better exhibit of the commodity's wild swings than the past two years.

In this case, Nasdaq is referring to two years that came with steep ups and downs. After the pandemic, natural gas production growth (like oil production growth) started to slow, as producers preferred to focus on generating free cash flow. Meanwhile, Russians cut off natural gas exports to Western Europe, causing its industrialized nations to become dependent on LNG imports.

TradingView (NYMEX Henry Hub)

As a result, during the summer of last year, Henry Hub spot prices rose to more than $10 per $MMBtu.

Then, natural gas prices imploded, falling from more than $10 to less than $2.10 earlier this year.

Essentially, the decline in natural gas prices can be attributed to a combination of factors.

The biggest reason is the one below: weather, causing investors to get out of massive bullish trades.

Since the invasion of Ukraine, Europe's imports of Russian natural gas have dropped by approximately 90%. As a result, Europe has become highly dependent on imports of natural gas, primarily in the form of LNG. Initially, there were concerns that Europe would face a severe winter with significant natural gas shortages. However, due to the unseasonably warm weather and production cuts, Europe's gas inventories are now well above the average levels observed in the past five years. This surplus of gas has had a substantial impact on reducing natural gas and LNG demand, leading to selling pressure in the market.

When it looked like the weather would be a huge headwind, money managers started to go net short Henry Hub, as shown by the chart below:

CME Group - Commitment Of Traders "COT"

Another - often overlooked - factor is economic weakness. Looking at the chart above, we see that money managers started to reduce bullish bets during the summer of 2021 - roughly two years ago. While they became bullish again in early 2022, they never reached the same levels of bullishness (is that a word?)

The chart below compares the ISM Manufacturing Index, a forward-looking economic indicator, to the price of NYMEX Henry Hub. While natural gas is highly volatile and driven by a wide range of other factors, it does follow bigger economic trends.

TradingView (NYMEX Henry Hub, ISM Index)

The ISM index gained downside momentum in the second half of 2021. That's exactly when investors and traders started to unwind their bullish bets, as I just showed using COT data.

Looking at the data below, we see that these developments make perfect sense. While natural gas is dependent on weather, it's also highly cyclical due to its industrial uses and the fact that a big part of electricity demand is driven by cyclical businesses.

Energy Information Administration

With that said, despite elevated risks, I finally pulled the trigger on a bigger natural gas play.

Why I'm Bullish On Natural Gas

As most readers know, I do not expect the economy to take off anytime soon. However, I do like the risk/reward, and I believe the market is starting to agree with me. Looking at the chart below, we see that Henry Hub spot prices have broken out, which could end the prolonged sideways trend that started earlier this year.

TradingView (NYMEX Henry Hub)

One major reason why I'm buying is the changing situation in Europe. In my prior article, I wrote that current market conditions have taken into account the warmer weather tailwinds in Europe in terms of the impact this had on natural gas shortages. As a result, the risk associated with further price declines may be limited.

Now, prices are accelerating again. Looking at the chart below, we see that European benchmark natural gas prices have risen to EUR 37.4 per MWH again. This translates to EUR 11 per MMBtu. That's roughly $12 per MMBtu.

Intercontinental Exchange

In Europe, prices briefly went above EUR 40 as a result of natural gas disruptions in Norway. While these issues will fade this month, it shows how delicate the situation is. Europe is one cold winter away from dealing with an implosion in natural gas storage levels. Despite increasing investments in LNG imports, the continent is unlikely to see a return to normality before 2026.

The same is now visible in Asia, where the JKM - Japan-Korea Market - contract is gaining momentum.

Bloomberg

As reported by Bloomberg last week:

Benchmark prices rose 19% to $11.58 per million British thermal units on Wednesday, the biggest one-day gain since last November, according to data from S&P Global Commodity Insights. That surge is dealing a blow to renewed demand for the fuel from price-sensitive emerging economies, said traders. [...] “Given the continued supply disruptions from Norwegian pipeline gas into July, Europe prices are having to react and try once more to outcompete Asian LNG prices,” said Ciaran Roe, global director for LNG at S&P Global Commodity Insights. Current prices “should halt most such opportunistic spot buying from certain Asian countries that have sufficient domestic alternative fuel buffers,” he said.

In other words, markets are so tight that even small disruptions cause nations to seize opportunistic purchases. Imagine a situation where nations are forced to buy higher volumes at higher prices, which could be just one winter away.

With that said, don't get me wrong. I'm not making the case for a horrible winter. I cannot predict the weather. I just believe in a favorable risk/reward for American energy flows into the world, which is a massive tailwind for Henry Hub.

That's also where Antero Resources comes in. Please note that I continue my discussion of a favorable natural gas risk/reward in the next part, as AR has some interesting findings as well.

Why I Bought Antero Resources

With a market cap of $6.7 billion, Antero Resources is one of America's largest natural gas producers. It's a top six natural gas producer and a top four natural gas liquids producer. Roughly 46% of its production consists of liquids, which has helped the company to offset some relative weakness in natural gas prices.

Furthermore, the company has more than 20 years' worth of premium inventory in the Appalachian basin (excluding new discoveries, of course).

It has ten years' worth of inventory at locations that are breakeven below $2.00/Mcf, which is roughly $2.07 MMBtu. This makes AR one of the most efficient producers in North America.

Antero Resources

Over the past few years, the company has become even more efficient, especially compared to its peers. The average productivity of liquids increasing by 87% since 2018.

Moreover, starting in 2020, the productivity of AR has surpassed its average peer by 20%.

Antero Resources

Additionally, Antero's strategic emphasis on the oil and gas-rich core of the Marcellus region, coupled with ongoing enhancements in well performance, plays a pivotal role in driving these favorable advancements.

The good news continues. On top of high exposure to liquids, the company has the ability to sell 100% of its natural gas out of its basin, including 75% of the LNG corridor, allowing it to capture premium prices to NYMEX.

In other words, AR benefits from high LNG exposure, efficient midstream operations, and (related) premium pricing.

Antero Resources

As the overview below shows, 75% of its gas is directly shipped to LNG export destinations. So far, this translates to 2.3 billion cubic feet per day.

Antero Resources

At the end of 2022, the United States produced 14.5 billion cubic feet of LNG per day. That number is expected to rise by 12.9 billion cubic feet per day by the end of 2027. Needless to say, doubling potential LNG exports significantly alters long-term natural gas demand in the United States, which mainly benefits the companies that are able to supply existing and future terminals with natural gas.

Antero Resources

Even on a shorter-term basis, we're dealing with higher demand. By 2025, new LNG capacities are expected to increase natural gas demand by 6.5 billion cubic feet per day.

When adding higher exports to Mexico and slightly higher industrial demand (I think that number will be higher than expected), we get a situation where total demand over the next two years is likely to rise by 7.3 billion Bcf/d.

Antero estimates that the natural gas supply will only grow by 4.9 Bcf/d, which indicates that we're dealing with increasing tightness in a market that saw massive demand surpluses prior to the pandemic.

Antero Resources

Supply growth could further be weakened by the low spot prices. Antero estimates that rigs in the Haynesville basin could drop towards 30 if natural gas prices remain low. While AR isn't making the case that this WILL happen, I think the main takeaway is that lower prices are hurting supply in a situation where we could soon see much higher demand. That's bullish for prices.

So far, the company is right when it comes to natural gas production declines due to subdued prices, which is something we've also discussed in prior articles. The natural gas rig count in the US dropped to 130 last week, which makes it one of the steepest declines in recent history. In Haynesville, rigs dropped to 64. Please note that the Haynesville numbers included oil in the past. However, at this point, production in that region is roughly 100% natural gas.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, Antero is bullish on natural gas liquids. Prices of liquids have rebounded from early Q1 lows, especially for propane, which has seen increased international demand and higher exports.

For example, US propane exports have already risen by 20% year-to-date, reaching 1.6 million barrels per day.

Antero Resources

Antero expects a record number of very large gas carriers (VLGCs) for LPG transportation, with 46 new VLGC ships being delivered in 2023.

With all of this in mind, AR does not pay a dividend, which is fine, as I didn't buy AR for income purposes. I have other investments for that.

AR is currently reducing debt and buying back shares.

The company's commitment to reducing gross debt since 2019 is reflected in a debt reduction of $2.4 billion and a leverage profile of just 0.5x EBITDA.

The company has just $1.3 billion in net debt, which gives it one of the lowest leverage ratios in its industry.

Antero Resources

Since 1Q22, the company has bought back 10% of its shares, using half of its free cash flow.

If natural gas prices rebound, I expect the company to meaningfully boost its buybacks, which will benefit the longer-term total return.

With all of that being said, I stick to what I wrote in my prior article:

Based on current estimates, the company is incredibly undervalued. The company is in a good place to end up with a free cash flow yield close to 20% on a very consistent basis if natural gas prices bounce back. Even if natural gas prices were to remain this low, the company would not be overvalued. [...] Based on everything, I believe that AR has room to run to $50 in the two years ahead if my natural gas/LNG thesis turns out to be correct.

Adding to that, I believe that AR shares could break out at current prices. If that happens, I expect the price to quickly work its way up to $30. Also, please note that this happens at the same time when natural gas prices are starting to break out.

FINVIZ (Automated Technical Analysis)

While risks remain elevated, I like the risk/reward of buying natural gas at current levels and believe that Antero Resources is one of the best ways to play this trend.

However, please be aware that AR shares are highly volatile. This is a trade, not a long-term investment. I do not want to convince anyone to start trading volatile stocks. If AR drops below $20, I will likely sell. If I'm right, I will take a profit at some point in the future, depending on the macroeconomic developments.

My average entry price is $21.31.

It's one of the largest trades I've done in the past few years.

Pros & Cons

Pros:

Bullish Natural Gas Market: Antero Resources benefits from a favorable natural gas market, with weaker production growth, strong demand, and accelerating overseas prices. Efficient Operations: Antero is highly efficient in natural gas production, giving it a competitive edge. High LNG Exposure: The company can sell its natural gas to LNG export destinations, allowing it to capture premium prices in a growing LNG market.

Cons:

Volatility: AR shares are highly volatile, reflecting the unpredictable nature of the natural gas market. Market Risks: Factors like weather patterns, economic weakness, and supply issues can affect natural gas prices and impact Antero's performance. No Dividend: Antero does not pay dividends, which may not suit income-focused investors.

On a side note, please let me know if you want to see a pros and cons list in future articles!

Takeaway

After careful analysis of the natural gas market, I've decided to take a bold step and invest in Antero Resources. Despite the volatility associated with trading natural gas, I see several factors aligning in favor of a breakout.

We're witnessing weaker natural gas production growth, strong demand, and accelerating overseas prices, particularly in Europe and Asia.

With the potential for supply disruptions and increased LNG exports, the market is becoming increasingly tight, creating a favorable risk/reward scenario.

Antero Resources stands out as a top natural gas producer with a substantial inventory and efficient operations. Its high exposure to LNG and premium pricing make it an attractive investment.

While risks persist, I'm confident in AR's potential to deliver substantial returns in the short term.

However, please be aware of the risks tied to trading volatile energy stocks. This is an informative article, not a call to get people to trade energy.