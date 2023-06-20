The S&P 500 Bull Market's Momentum Surges As Outlook Improves
Summary
- The trading week ending on Friday, June 16, 2023, saw the S&P 500 surge to 4409.59, up 2.6% from the previous week's close.
- The developing expectation is that the Fed will hold rates steady for several months after its next rate hikes, after which the central bank will have to shift into reverse.
- The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool estimate of the real GDP growth rate for current quarter of 2023-Q2 dropped to +1.8% from the +2.2% growth rate it forecast a week earlier.
The trading week ending on Friday, June 16, 2023, saw the S&P 500 (SPX) surge to 4409.59, up 2.6% from the previous week's close.
One factor accounts for the bulk of the change. The Federal Reserve's expected action to pause its series of increases in the Federal Funds Rate that began for the first time since they started in March 2022. This action, or perhaps more accurately, deliberate inaction, confirmed a change in the momentum for changing the cost of borrowing in the U.S.
Although choosing to do nothing in June 2023, the Fed signaled it plans to continue hiking rates in the short term. Fed officials said their next meeting in July will be "live", meaning another rate hike is still likely, with the CME Group's FedWatch tool indicating investors expect a quarter-point hike.
Beyond that, the message received by investors is that the Fed is nearly done with hiking rates. The developing expectation is that the Fed will hold rates steady for several months after its next rate hikes, after which the central bank will have to shift into reverse. That's a positive development, especially for publicly-traded companies that have high levels of debt with respect to their equity. The change in momentum for rate hikes improves their outlook.
That improved outlook can be seen in the projections for the S&P 500's quarterly dividends. The trading week ending Friday, June 16, 2023, saw the expectation for 2023-Q4's dividend payout fully recover to the levels it was before the failure of several regional banks three months earlier. Here's the latest snapshot, which confirms the dividend recovery for S&P 500 investors.
The change in momentum from the improved outlook has very visibly altered the projected trajectory of the index. The redzone forecast range on the latest update of the dividend futures-based model's alternative futures chart adjusted to project a faster pace of growth for the S&P 500.
While that was the main news for the week that was, other stuff happened too that would contribute to the improved outlook for U.S. businesses. Here's our summary of the week's market-moving headlines:
Monday, 12 June 2023
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Bigger trouble, stimulus developing in China
- BOJ officials to keep never-ending stimulus alive, see slowing inflation:
- S&P 500 and Nasdaq close at highest since April 2022
Tuesday, 13 June 2023
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials expected to pause rate hikes, have new things to think about:
- Bigger trouble, stimulus developing in China:
- BOJ officials thinking about how, when to end never-ending stimulus:
- Nasdaq, S&P, Dow close in the green after latest CPI report; all eyes now on the Fed
Wednesday, 14 June 2023
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- As expected, Fed officials take break from hiking rates, but signal they want to hike more:
- Fed leaves rates unchanged, sees two small hikes by end of 2023
- Bigger stimulus developing in China:
- Signs Eurozone recovering from technical recession:
- US stocks end mixed after Fed signals more rate hikes to come | Reuters
Thursday, 15 June 2023
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials set expectations for more rate hikes in 2023:
- Bigger trouble, stimulus developing in China:
- China's May factory output, retail sales growth miss expectations
- China cuts medium-term loan rates as economy sputters, more easing expected
- ECB officials excited to hike rates, excited for prospects to keep hiking them higher:
- S&P 500 leaps to highest close in 14 months; traders bet US rates near peak
Friday, 16 June 2023
- Signs and portents for the U.S. economy:
- Fed officials say they are seeing too much inflation, signal more rate hikes:
- Bigger trouble, stimulus developing in China:
- Bigger trouble developing in the Eurozone:
- ECB officials declare their excitement for hike rates:
- BOJ officials keeps never-ending stimulus alive, for now:
- S&P 500 ends lower as Microsoft recedes from record high
After the Fed paused its series of rate hikes that began in March 2022 for the first time at its June 2023 meeting, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool projects the Federal Reserve will hike the Federal Funds Rate once more to a target range of 5.25-5.50% when it meets on 26 July (2023-Q3). After that, the FedWatch Tool projects the Fed will initiate a series of quarter-point rate cuts at six- to twelve-week intervals starting in January 2024, with rates projected to fall to a target range of 3.75-4.00% in December 2024.
The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool estimate of the real GDP growth rate for current quarter of 2023-Q2 dropped to +1.8% from the +2.2% growth rate it forecast a week earlier.
