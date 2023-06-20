The S&P 500 Bull Market's Momentum Surges As Outlook Improves

mixmotive

The trading week ending on Friday, June 16, 2023, saw the S&P 500 (SPX) surge to 4409.59, up 2.6% from the previous week's close.

One factor accounts for the bulk of the change. The Federal Reserve's expected action to pause its series of increases in the Federal Funds Rate that began for the first time since they started in March 2022. This action, or perhaps more accurately, deliberate inaction, confirmed a change in the momentum for changing the cost of borrowing in the U.S.

Although choosing to do nothing in June 2023, the Fed signaled it plans to continue hiking rates in the short term. Fed officials said their next meeting in July will be "live", meaning another rate hike is still likely, with the CME Group's FedWatch tool indicating investors expect a quarter-point hike.

Beyond that, the message received by investors is that the Fed is nearly done with hiking rates. The developing expectation is that the Fed will hold rates steady for several months after its next rate hikes, after which the central bank will have to shift into reverse. That's a positive development, especially for publicly-traded companies that have high levels of debt with respect to their equity. The change in momentum for rate hikes improves their outlook.

That improved outlook can be seen in the projections for the S&P 500's quarterly dividends. The trading week ending Friday, June 16, 2023, saw the expectation for 2023-Q4's dividend payout fully recover to the levels it was before the failure of several regional banks three months earlier. Here's the latest snapshot, which confirms the dividend recovery for S&P 500 investors.

The change in momentum from the improved outlook has very visibly altered the projected trajectory of the index. The redzone forecast range on the latest update of the dividend futures-based model's alternative futures chart adjusted to project a faster pace of growth for the S&P 500.

While that was the main news for the week that was, other stuff happened too that would contribute to the improved outlook for U.S. businesses. Here's our summary of the week's market-moving headlines:

After the Fed paused its series of rate hikes that began in March 2022 for the first time at its June 2023 meeting, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool projects the Federal Reserve will hike the Federal Funds Rate once more to a target range of 5.25-5.50% when it meets on 26 July (2023-Q3). After that, the FedWatch Tool projects the Fed will initiate a series of quarter-point rate cuts at six- to twelve-week intervals starting in January 2024, with rates projected to fall to a target range of 3.75-4.00% in December 2024.

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool estimate of the real GDP growth rate for current quarter of 2023-Q2 dropped to +1.8% from the +2.2% growth rate it forecast a week earlier.

