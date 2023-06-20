Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BMW: EBIT Margin Guidance Might Be Too Conservative

Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
504 Followers

Summary

  • BMW reported a strong 1Q23 with a 14.6% EBIT margin, indicating potential for surpassing consensus EBIT figures and achieving margins greater than the 8-10% guidance.
  • The company's significant capital expenditures in 1Q23 support its ongoing transition towards electrification, with new initiatives such as the transformational project focusing on advanced battery and electric motor technology.
  • BMW's cash generation remained strong in 1Q23, with FCF totaling €2 billion, and the company announced a €2 billion additional share buyback program.
Grey BMW M5

Brandon Woyshnis/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCPK:BMWYY) continues to execute very well with solid performance to start the year. To give a recap on earnings, BMW reported 1Q23 Group EBIT of €5.4 billion, leading to a group EBIT margin of 14.6%, which was a very strong

This article was written by

Heinsite Capital profile picture
Heinsite Capital
504 Followers
I am an investment analyst in a small boutique firm, covering companies across APAC and US.With over 5 years of dissecting businesses and what makes them tick, I look for opportunities in the markets and am not confined to a particular strategy. I look for strong companies with superior moats, but also believe strongly in managing risks to survive to fight another day.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.