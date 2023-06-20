Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
KMLM: Useful As A Portfolio Diversifier

Summary

  • The KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF is a low-cost way for retail investors to access managed future strategies, offering strong returns and low correlations to traditional portfolios.
  • KMLM outperforms the DBMF ETF with better absolute and risk-adjusted returns, making it a potentially superior managed futures fund.
  • However, the KMLM ETF significantly underperformed its benchmark index in 2022, raising questions about its true utility and making it a tentative buy.

Man Chases Financial Returns

DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

In the past few months, I have reviewed several managed futures funds, including the iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) and the WisdomTree Managed Futures Strategy Fund ETF (WTMF). This article reviews

Managed futures overview

Figure 1 - Managed futures overview (KFAfunds)

KMLM strategy implementation

Figure 2 - KMLM strategy implementation (KFAfunds)

Illustrative trend signal example

Figure 3 - Illustrative trend signal example (KFAfunds)

KMLM holdings

Figure 4 - KMLM portfolio holdings (KMLM factsheet)

KMLM went from a small net long to a large short in Canadian bonds

Figure 5 - KMLM went from a small net long to a large short in Canadian bonds (KFAfunds.com)

KMLM historical returns

Figure 6 - KMLM historical returns (morningstar.com)

KFA MLM Index returns

Figure 7 - KFA MLM Index returns (KFAfunds)

KFA MLM Index can improve risk-adjusted returns

Figure 8 - KFA MLM Index can improve risk-adjusted returns (KFAfunds)

KMLM vs. DBMF

Figure 9 - KMLM vs. DBMF (Author created with portfolio visualizer)

This article was written by

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

R
Robin Heiderscheit
Today, 12:47 PM
Very nice piece on an undercovered fund, thank you.

Do you have any tentative guesses as for the reasons for underperforming the benchmark?
