Carvana: Don't Be Fooled By The Recent Profit Forecast

Jun. 20, 2023 12:08 PM ETCarvana Co. (CVNA)
Jaberwock Research
Summary

  • Carvana's stock price surged by over 50% after a press release and presentation at the William Blair Annual Growth Stock Conference, but the forecasted 20% boost in gross profit is likely a one-time event due to a timing issue in loan sales.
  • Despite impressive growth, Carvana has never been profitable, accumulating total losses of over $2.2 billion and carrying a debt of over $8 billion with negative shareholder's equity.
  • The company's debt trades at prices well below nominal value, indicating a risk of bankruptcy, and it is unlikely that Carvana can generate enough cash to redeem $500 million of bonds due in 2025.

Used-Car Giant Carvana Teeters On The Edge Of Bankruptcy

Joe Raedle

On the morning of June 8th, before the market opened, Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) issued a press release and an 8-K form summarising a presentation that they would be giving later that day at the

slide

Slide from Carvana's presentation (Carvana)

table

Summary of loans originated and sold (From Carvana's financial statements)

This article was written by

Jaberwock Research
