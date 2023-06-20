Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gold Royalty Corp.: Development Stage Is A Source Of Dilution

Jun. 20, 2023 12:16 PM ETGold Royalty Corp. (GROY)GLDG, MTA, MTA:CA, SAND, SSL:CA1 Comment
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Gold Royalty Corp. revenues for the first quarter of 2023 were $0.767 million, up from $0.638 million in the same quarter a year ago and up from $0.582 million in 4Q22.
  • The gold equivalent production was 406 GEOs in 1Q23, sold at $1,889 per GEO.
  • I recommend buying Gold Royalty Corp. between $1.82 and $1.79, with possible lower support at $1.72-$1.70.
man holding golden nugget

aerogondo

Introduction

On May 11, 2023, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based Canadian Gold Royalty Corporation (NYSE:GROY) announced its operating and financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

Gold Royalty Corp. was incorporated in Canada on June 23, 2020, and is domiciled in Canada. GRC

Table

GROY Assets Presentation 1Q23 (GROY Presentation)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Table

GROY Assets classification (GROY Presentation)

Table

GROY Main Assets (GROY Presentation)

Chart

GROY Quarterly Revenues History (Fun Trading)

Chart

GROY Quarterly Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Chart

GROY Quarterly GEO Production and gold price associated. (Fun Trading)

Chart

GROY Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

Chart

GROY TA Chart Short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade short-term GROY and GLDG regularly. I may initiate a long-term position but not immediately.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

r
rusty13
Today, 12:23 PM
Comments (10.95K)
Thanks for the write up FT. My $1.72 order may get filled today
