VIG: Capture Growth, Value, And Quality With Vanguard's $68B Dividend Appreciation ETF

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • VIG is a $68B dividend growth fund that holds over 300 U.S. companies with at least ten consecutive years of increasing dividend payments. Fees are low at just 0.06%.
  • I upgraded my rating on VIG to a buy after its March reconstitution, and it has performed reasonably well since. Meanwhile, other dividend ETFs like SCHD have struggled YTD.
  • VIG offers a similar earnings growth rate and profitability score as SPY but with a 4.56-point discount on earnings.
  • Furthermore, 75% of SPY's YTD gain is explained by just seven stocks, five of which aren't in VIG. Therefore, VIG is much more balanced, and should outperform in case Q2 earnings season disappoints.
  • This article reiterates my buy rating on VIG.
A US Dollar symbol made of wood with leaves growing from it.

Richard Drury

Investment Thesis

The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) has delivered solid returns since its Index reconstituted three months ago and is still an excellent choice for defensive dividend investors seeking above-average growth potential. It's also a way to

VIG Index Comparison

Morningstar

VIG Top Ten Holdings

Vanguard

SPY vs. SCHD vs. VIG Sector Exposures

Morningstar

SPY vs. SCHD vs. VIG YTD Performance

Seeking Alpha

SPY vs. SCHD vs. VIG Long-Term Performance

Portfolio Visualizer

VIG A+ Dividend Grade

Seeking Alpha

SPY vs. VIG vs. SCHD Portfolio Income/Dividend Growth With Reinvested Dividends

Portfolio Visualizer

VIG vs. SPY vs. SCHD Fundamental Analysis

The Sunday Investor

AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN, NVDA, TSLA, META, How 7 Stocks Are Driving Returns Of The S&P 500 In 2023

Seeking Alpha

The Sunday Investor Joins Income Builder

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
4.92K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I perform independent fundamental analysis for over 850 U.S. Equity ETFs and aim to provide you with the most comprehensive ETF coverage on Seeking Alpha. My insights into how ETFs are constructed at the industry level are unique rather than surface-level reviews that’s standard on other investment platforms. My deep-dive articles always include a set of alternative funds, and I am active in the comments section and ready to answer your questions about the ETFs you own or are considering.

My qualifications include a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice from the Canadian Securities Institute, the completion of all educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Accounting. In addition, I passed the CFA Level 1 Exam and am on track to become licensed to advise on options and derivatives in 2023. In November 2021, I became a contributor for the Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace Service and manage the "Active Equity ETF Model Portfolio", which as a total return objective. Sign up for a free trial today! Hoya Capital Income Builder.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VIG, SPY, SCHD, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

R
Ron1634
Today, 1:05 PM
Comments (2.48K)
Sunday - I believe that VIG started tracking a new index in 2021.
From what I see in terms of distribution growth, it was for the better.
Do you see that also?
