Investment Thesis

Texas Roadhouse's (NASDAQ:TXRH) revenue growth is expected to be driven by strong demand and menu price increases. The company's strategy of implementing price increases below inflation rates should help it retain customers and gain market share compared to its competitors. Furthermore, improving the guest experience by enhancing convenience and staffing levels is likely to contribute to an increase in guest traffic growth. Additionally, the expansion of the company's restaurant footprint both domestically and internationally should support revenue growth.

On the margin front, the company should be able to partially offset inflationary pressures through price increases. Moreover, it is expected to benefit from sales leverage resulting from increased revenue, moderating inflation, and improved efficiency and productivity. Additionally, Texas Roadhouse is currently trading at a discount to its historical average based on forward EV/EBITDA valuation. Taking into consideration the growth prospects ahead, I rate the stock a buy at current levels.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

In recent years, TXRH's revenue has benefited from price increases, new restaurant openings, and strong overall demand for its services. In line with these dynamics, the company's first quarter of 2023 results demonstrated similar trends.

During the first quarter of 2023, the company observed growth in restaurant traffic, driven by robust demand for its food services. The improvement in staffing levels at the restaurants further enhanced customer satisfaction, contributing to the increase in traffic count. Additionally, menu price increases led to growth in the average check, supporting sales growth. Consequently, the company reported a year-over-year revenue increase of 18.9% to $1.17 billion. On a comparable restaurant basis (same-store sales), revenue rose by 12.9% year-over-year, with traffic growth accounting for 7.6 percentage points and price increases contributing 5.3 percentage points.

Looking ahead, I believe that the company is well-positioned to achieve revenue growth, demonstrating strong execution capabilities even in a challenging external environment. The company is expected to benefit from several factors, including price increases, robust demand, new customer acquisition, enhanced customer experience, and new unit growth.

To counter inflationary wage pressures, the company has implemented a menu pricing strategy that involves increasing prices twice a year, typically in April and October. This pricing approach has supported comparable sales growth in recent quarters. Looking forward, I anticipate that the carryover impact of price increases from the second half of the previous year, as well as the recent price adjustments at the start of the second quarter, should continue to contribute to average check growth and support sales growth. Moreover, the potential price increase planned for October is expected to further bolster sales growth for the full year, particularly in the latter half of 2023.

Furthermore, the company's traffic count and demand are expected to remain strong despite the price increases in an inflationary environment. One of the reasons for this sustained demand momentum, as mentioned in my previous article, is the company's strategy of implementing price increases below inflation levels. This approach aims to protect long-term loyal customers and attract new customers. Management believes that commodity inflation is a temporary headwind and that significantly raising prices to mitigate short-term margin compression could lead to the loss of loyal customers and a slowdown in new customer acquisition, which would negatively impact long-term growth. This strategy has enabled the company to gain market share from competitors who implement more aggressive year-round price increases to protect their margins. In an inflationary environment, where customers are seeking more affordable dining options, Texas Roadhouse's comparatively lower prices should continue to attract traffic.

Additionally, the company has introduced new menu items at lower price points. This initiative is beneficial in acquiring new customers who are seeking affordable dining options. The availability of these new menu items at lower entry price points should continue to attract new customers and provide existing customers with more budget-friendly options, thereby enhancing customer loyalty to the brand. Consequently, I anticipate that the demand for dine-in services and traffic count will continue to contribute to comparable sales growth, even in adverse macroeconomic conditions.

Moreover, the company is dedicated to improving the customer experience. In the fourth quarter of 2022, Texas Roadhouse launched Roadhouse Pay, a pay-at-the-table system that offers customers convenience and flexibility. This system allows customers to make payments at their own pace using a tablet without having to wait for a server to provide the bill, resulting in improved table turns and reduced waiting times for other customers. Roadhouse Pay also facilitates gift card transactions and encourages sign-ups for the VIP loyalty club, enhancing customer loyalty. The company successfully implemented Roadhouse Pay across all its locations in the first quarter, which I expect will further enhance customer engagement and overall satisfaction and support sales growth. Furthermore, improved staffing levels across company-wide restaurants will contribute to increased customer satisfaction by ensuring seamless service and meeting the demands of growing guest traffic. This, in turn, should drive sales growth.

Lastly, the expansion of the company's restaurant footprint should enable it to capture incremental demand by entering new locations and markets. In the first quarter, the total number of restaurant units increased by 4.8% year-over-year to 704. This growth included the opening of four company-owned Texas Roadhouse restaurants, two company-owned Jaggers locations, and one international franchise restaurant in the Philippines. Additionally, Texas Roadhouse completed the acquisition of eight franchise restaurants in Maryland and Delaware at the beginning of the first quarter. The acquisition is expected to enhance the overall execution and sales of these restaurants. The company remains on track to open between 25 and 30 Texas Roadhouse and Bubbas'33 locations, as well as three Jaggers franchises, both domestically and internationally in 2023. Therefore, the expanding restaurant count should contribute to the company's sales growth.

Hence I am optimistic about TXRH’s sales growth prospects moving forward and the company is well poised to sustain and grow the top line even in this adverse macro environment due to the above-mentioned tailwinds.

Margin Analysis and Outlook

Due to the company's policy of implementing price increases below inflation in order to safeguard long-term customer growth rather than fully offsetting inflationary costs, it has experienced a challenging cost environment in recent years, which has impacted its profitability.

In the first quarter of 2023, the company continued to face difficulties in terms of costs, with commodity inflation rising by 8.9% year-over-year and labor wage inflation increasing by 8% year-over-year. However, the company was able to partially mitigate these cost pressures through price increases, gains in productivity, and the leverage generated by strong volume growth. As a result, the restaurant margin experienced a slight year-over-year decline of approximately 50 basis points, settling at 15.9%.

Looking ahead, I concur with management's perspective that inflationary costs are likely to be short-term in nature and should moderate as we progress. The company is already witnessing a moderation in its commodity basket, with the exception of beef costs. This implies that the majority of commodity costs should pose a lesser headwind for restaurant margins in the coming quarters. Additionally, as the company continues to improve its employee turnover ratio, the associated costs of hiring and training new employees are expected to decrease, resulting in lower labor costs. Furthermore, as the newly hired employees gain experience in restaurant operations over the coming quarters, productivity is likely to increase, further supporting margins. The carryover impact of price increases, as well as additional price increases planned for the second half of the year, should also contribute to partially offsetting inflationary costs.

I am optimistic about the company’s margin improvement prospects in the second half of 2023 and beyond, as the company benefits from sales leverage through increasing revenue and traffic count in conjunction with a more favorable cost environment.

Valuation and Conclusion

Texas Roadhouse is currently trading at a forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 15.38x, which is lower than its historical 5-year average forward EV/EBITDA multiple of 18.94x.

I am optimistic about the company’s revenue growth prospects given good traffic growth, strong customer demand, and ongoing improvements in customer experience, as well as its plans for expanding its restaurant count Furthermore, I expect restaurant margins to gradually recover and return to pre-pandemic levels, around 17-18%, as the cost environment becomes more favorable beyond 2023. Considering the company's growth potential and the lower-than-historical valuation, I believe the stock is a good buy at the current levels.