Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

THQ: Deep Discount Available On This Healthcare Fund

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (THQ) is trading at a deep discount, making it an attractive option for investors seeking broad-based healthcare exposure.
  • Despite the challenges posed by higher interest rates, the discount and reasonable distribution rate make THQ a worthwhile consideration for investors.
  • The fund provides exposure to a basket of healthcare-related names that are often seen as defensive during economic slowdowns, potentially providing some recession resistance.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

Piggy bank with stethoscope isolated on light blue background with copy space. Health care financial checkup or saving for medical insurance costs concept.

Nudphon Phuengsuwan

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on June 6th, 2023.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) had enjoyed flirting with trading at a premium

Closed-end Fund Discounts/Premiums

Closed-end Fund Discounts/Premiums (RiverNorth)

Chart

YCharts

THQ Annualized Performance

THQ Annualized Performance (Tekla)

Chart

YCharts

THQ Distribution History

THQ Distribution History (CEFConnect)

THQ Semi-Annual Report

THQ Semi-Annual Report (Tekla)

THQ Realized/Unrealized Gains/Losses

THQ Realized/Unrealized Gains/Losses (Tekla)

THQ Sub-Sector Allocations

THQ Sub-Sector Allocations (Tekla)

THQ Top Ten Holdings

THQ Top Ten Holdings (Tekla)

Profitable CEF and ETF income and arbitrage ideas

https://static.seekingalpha.com/uploads/2019/5/2/27546953-15567808556447084.pngAt the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory, we manage ~8%-yielding closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios to make income investing easy for you. Check out what our members have to say about our service.

To see all that our exclusive membership has to offer, sign up for a free trial by clicking on the button below!

This article was written by

Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
11.97K Followers
CEF/ETF income and arbitrage strategies, 8%+ portfolio yields
Nick Ackerman is an avid student of the markets and has been investing in his own accounts for over 14 years. He is a former Financial Advisor and has previously qualified for holding Series 7 and Series 66 licenses. These licenses also specifically qualified him for the role of Registered Investment Adviser (RIA), i.e., he was registered as a fiduciary and could manage assets for a fee and give advice. Since then he has continued with his passion for investing through writing for Seeking Alpha, providing his knowledge, opinions, and insights of the investing world. His specific focus is on closed-end funds as an attractive way to achieve income as well as general financial planning strategies towards achieving one’s long term financial goals.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

I provide my work regularly to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory with articles that have an exclusivity period, this is noted in such articles. CEF/ETF Income Laboratory is a Marketplace Service provided by Stanford Chemist, right here on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of THQ, BME, UNH, PFE, ABBV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

WSLegend profile picture
WSLegend
Today, 12:43 PM
Premium
Comments (2.92K)
Primarily an income investment that pays monthly.
Nick Ackerman profile picture
Nick Ackerman
Today, 12:46 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (17.02K)
@WSLegend thank you for the comment!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.