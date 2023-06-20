Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TELUS: Disappointing Returns, Questionable Allocation

Jun. 20, 2023 12:38 PM ETTELUS Corporation (TU), T:CATIXT, TIXT:CA
Obelisk Investment Research profile picture
Obelisk Investment Research
120 Followers

Summary

  • TELUS is suffering from poor capital allocation decisions due in part to its industry and its management.
  • Competitive pressures could put pressure on TELUS' ARPU.
  • Recent acquisitions outside of core business lines have contributed to poor returns on investments and reduce management's credibility as disciplined and focused capital allocators.

Closeup of Telus phone booth of old port area in city in Quebec region

krblokhin

Company Overview

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSX:T:CA) provides fixed and wireless communications network services as one of Canada's "Big 3" telecom. providers along with Bell (BCE) (BCE:CA) and Rogers (RCI) (

chart showing market share evolution in terms of revenue for Canadian Telecom Providers

CRTC formatted by Statista

two pie charts showing revenue segmentation

Company Filings (formatted by author)

chart showing share of revenue evolution through time

Company Filings (formatted by author)

two graphs showing price positioning

Wireless Prices in April (left) and May (Right 2023) (Market Data)

two tables showing most common reasons for switching providers

Deloitte

TELUS ARPU and churn

Company Filings formatted by author

two charts whowing the market share gains by canadian rergion

Net Add share Western Canada (left) vs. Eastern Canada (right) (CRTC)

chart showing expected capital expenditures

Company Filings formatted by author

chart showing where acquisitions fit into TELUS segments

Company Filings formatted by author

charts showing what has been contributing to the rise in the company's assets

Company Filings formatted by author

charts showing employee number and expense rise for TELUS through the years

Company Filings formatted by author

3 charts showing ROE ROA AND ROIC progression for Canadian Big3

Company Filings (formatted by author)

two bar charts showing the progress of 5g coverage

Company filings formatted by author

progression of leverage

Company Filings

Shares outstanding chart

Company Filings formatted by author

chart showing share outstanding changes

Net share issuances (repurchases) (Company Filings formatted by author)

This article was written by

Obelisk Investment Research profile picture
Obelisk Investment Research
120 Followers
Value-Focused equity research in long-only opportunities. Most experienced in TMT but sector agnostic. While finding true value in mispriced securities is what I look for most, wide moats can sometime provide more confidence than discounted valuations. I broadly focus on what falls between these two categories.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.