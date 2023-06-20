Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

goeasy: Excessive Fear Provides Buying Opportunity

Jun. 20, 2023 12:43 PM ETgoeasy Ltd. (EHMEF), GSY:CA
Off His Game profile picture
Off His Game
1.1K Followers

Summary

  • goeasy Ltd. is a high-risk lender in Canada that has shown strong growth in earnings, dividends, and share appreciation since 2014, despite recent bearish trading due to the reduction of the criminal interest rate.
  • The company's Q1 2023 results show continued growth, with record loan originations, a focus on secured loans, and expansion into automotive loans, making it an attractive investment opportunity.
  • GSY's stock is currently trading at a low valuation compared to its historical performance, making it a strong buy for investors looking for a long-term growth opportunity in the financial sector.

Loan or lending cash to buy asset concept : The word LOAN atop descending coin stacks, depicting a sum of money lent to another party in exchange for future repayment of the value or principal amount.

William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

goeasy Ltd. (TSX:GSY:CA) is a high risk lender to those with subprime credit or issues getting financing from major banks in Canada. The stock has been a very strong performer over time, with strong growth of

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Off His Game profile picture
Off His Game
1.1K Followers
Don't let the name fool you. I have worked professionally in Finance in Canada for over 10 years helping clients achieve maximum alpha. I am focused on Canadian stocks, Technology and growth stocks. The key to long term returns are disruptive companies that change the landscape of their industry. I also focus on Mid-Cap companies with strong management and high growth to attain alpha. I buy swing positions as well for quality companies when they return to their longer term averages - combine technical setups with solid fundamentals to beat the market. Follow me to get notified on any new article posting - the market moves faster than ever.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GSY:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.