Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

VIG: Dividend Growth And Compounding For Long-Term Investors

Craig Blanchfield, CFA profile picture
Craig Blanchfield, CFA
954 Followers

Summary

  • The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund is a low-cost, transparent ETF that invests in consistent dividend-paying and growing U.S. stocks, providing exposure to high-quality holdings.
  • Since its inception in 2006, VIG's dividend has grown at a compounded annual growth rate of over 12%, and the fund has demonstrated lower volatility and risk compared to the broader equity market.
  • VIG can be used as a core U.S. equity holding for long-term investors, offering resilience and consistent returns through various market cycles and economic conditions.

Seedling are growing on coins are stacked and the seedlings in Concept of finance And Investment of saving money or financial and business growth for profit

Khanchit Khirisutchalual

My investment philosophy is built around several principles, including: My investments need to be liquid, low-cost, and transparent; diversification mitigates risks and creates the opportunity for long-term compounded returns; patience is one of the few advantages remaining for individual investors and should be

Dividends Paid Since Inception

Dividends Paid Since Inception (Seeking Alpha)

1-Year Total Return: VIG versus SPY

1-Year Total Return: VIG versus SPY (Seeking Alpha)

Total Return Since December 2021 Peak

Total Return Since December 2021 Peak (Seeking Alpha)

Risk/Return Analysis

Risk/Return Analysis (Morningstar)

This article was written by

Craig Blanchfield, CFA profile picture
Craig Blanchfield, CFA
954 Followers
As a professional portfolio manager and investment analyst, I advise clients on all aspects of investment strategy, asset allocation, and investment selection. With experience at both wire houses and RIAs, I have worked extensively with high net worth individuals, successful families, and non-profit institutions. My focus has always been to educate clients on the benefit of maintaining a long-term view that is goal-oriented, and insulated from the day-to-day noise. I believe that investors who base portfolio construction on a durable strategy, while avoiding tactical moves, are best served and will realize a more favorable investment experience. In addition to my professional experience, I have also earned an MS in finance, BA in economics, and hold the CFA designation. The opinions expressed here are my own and not that of my employer.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VIG SPY MSFT PG JNJ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.