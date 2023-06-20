Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Summary of investment updates

After months of intense pressure and scrutiny, the Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO, Dr Marlow Hernandez, has stood down effective immediately.

The current chief strategy officer, Mark Kent, has been named the interim CEO effective immediately, whilst the company embarks on a search to replace the skipper. Kent is said to bring extensive experience in healthcare operations and strategic planning.

The CEO's departure ends a long-running saga that has seen some major CANO players get involved, in order to salvage whatever equity value is left within the company.

I must say, CANO has had a colorful past, since merging with JAWS Acquisition Corp in 2021 and first listing. For example, it produced a medical reality television show "Medicina Moderna" on an American TV station in 2015. Not sure of its success or failure, but no news isn't always good news.

What's emerged in 2023 is a complete shakeup of the board and executive structure after a lengthy battle between key stakeholders. Here I'll run through the major events in chronological order and outline what's next for the company. One thing is for sure, the market has been tremendously receptive to the news, with the stock up 20% in the pre-market today.

CANO CEO departure: Sequence of events

CANO's executive troubles have been at the forefront of the story for some time now. Notwithstanding the >90% destruction in shareholder value since listing (its stock price has run from highs of ~$15 to $1.40 as I write), and the "lost" CVS transaction in October last year, a combination of early investors, former board members and shareholder groups advocated for the removal of Hernandez as CEO as early as March this year.

To illustrate the point quite clearly, despite the growth in revenues since 2020, gross margin has fallen to a negative 3.6% in the TTM, off abysmal highs of 5.1%. To grow revenues isn't the major challenge, as prices and volumes can be adjusted enough to achieve this. Profitability, however, is more difficult to achieve. Hence, one may argue a change of the ship's captain could have been warranted.

1. Initial rumblings

The major events started with the self-removal of Barry Sternlicht, an early CANO investor, from the board, after a series of unfortunate events leading him to lose confidence in the leadership outfit.

I have communicated my concerns to the Board and to Marlow Hernandez directly on numerous occasions, but they have largely been ignored. To be crystal clear, I do not believe Marlow should remain the Chairman & CEO of the Company. I believe that his continued tenure is harmful to the interests of stockholders and to Cano employees for all the reasons I have previously stated to you" I remain extremely troubled by the poor operating decisions and performance, by what I consider the opacity and obfuscation of information furnished to the Board, and by the inability to forecast the Company's financial performance over which Marlow and his management team have presided. -- Barry Sternlicht.

That language is telling. What followed was a series of unfortunate events for Hernandez. In response to mounting pressure, CANO made several major "adjustments" to deal with the lack of confidence in the captain of the ship.

2. The "Trio" forms

It was when the 35% combined ownership of Elliot Cooperstone of InTandem Capital Partners, Lewis Gold, and Sternlicht himself formed an agreed opinion that CANO's leadership must be held accountable, and that the turnaround would begin to start moving at a faster pace.

The trio were also former members of the company's board. They became disillusioned with Dr Hernandez and his "allies on the board", whom they believed needed to pay attention to their repeated calls for things like: 1) better corporate governance; 2) enhanced disclosure practices between executives to the board; 3) improved capital allocation and financial controls; and 4) a refined strategy. These are the hallmarks of a company in distress in my view, and the lack of acknowledgement at the time would have added volumes to that.

In response to their concerns, the trio alleged certain CANO board members formed a "Shadow Board," excluding them from internal affairs, to highlight what they perceived as "arrogance and intransigence" by the then CEO. Not to mention, the extensive list of suggestions of what to do in order to change the situation for the corporation.

3. Proactivity versus reactivity

The group then launched an offensive, gathering troops in shareholders and other key stakeholders, to address these concerns, and initiate a turnaround for the benefit of all stockholders.

They filed proxy materials with the SEC and contacted proxy firms, in order to solicit "withhold" votes against 2 board members, Dr Alan Muney and Kim Rivera, who were at the time up for re-election at the annual meeting, that was held around 1 week ago. This was to signal no confidence. On top of this, they submitted a notice to nominate 2 independent candidates for election to the board.

In addition to the proxy campaign, the "dissenters" proposed a resolution to remove Dr Hernandez as CEO, citing a loss of confidence in his leadership. This was echoed in previous public announcements from Sternlicht, Cooperstone and Gold.

The group also filed a lawsuit against Dr Hernandez and the incumbent directors, accusing them of breaches of fiduciary duty, mismanagement, and self-dealing, amongst all things. These are no doubt very serious allegations that don't spell out the best news for CANO's internal control systems if they are in fact true. It alleges that the former CEO and the mentioned board members weren't on the shareholder's side. They were allegedly eating their own cooking, rather than dishing it out to the investors.

Furthermore, proxy advisory firms, such as Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS"), expressed concerns about the board's decision-making process and culpability after they were contacted to conduct an independent review of affairs. It also confirmed the formation of the "special board", even urging investors to withhold votes from CANO board nominees.

4. Fallout

Naturally, these sustained efforts that started in March faced intense opposition. Dr Hernandez and company dismissed all the allegations and criticisms, maintained they are on the shareholders' side, and committed to turning the company around. Still, it wasn't enough to prevent the CEO from stepping down last Friday, amid the intense pressure to do so.

Curiously, Dr Hernandez has agreed to step down as CEO but will remain on the board. The decision to retain him as a board member has drawn mixed reactions from stakeholders, with some questioning his influence and potential for continued involvement in decision-making. The ISS, interestingly enough, had similar findings in its report. Recognizing the need for board-level changes, the company, in collaboration with Russell Reynolds' Board Advisory Group, teamed up in order to promote a change in the board's membership. So I wouldn't presume Hernandez is safe at the board level just yet either. One thing is for sure, this story isn't over just yet in my view, and could even be just getting started.

What's next for CANO?

Naturally, there will be a period of market activity as investors come to an agreeance about market valuation with the revised expectations. As mentioned, the response has been positive so far, which is telling. As to how far this 20% pre-market rally will go - my estimate is further fundamental data will be required in order to get there. Hence, the remainder of FY'23 will be a critical year for CANO. Now with the changes, it has to back this up with results to justify them.

Investors are now selling the stock at 0.5x book value and 0.5x forward sales, each factor to consider given the relative discount. The question is if one wants to invest in the distressed situation, betting on a turnaround and CANO to explode off its current market price. For my own investment mandate, this does not align, and would be more a speculative play- however, for those inclined this way, these multiples could be a tremendously attractive entry.

In any sense, there is a way to go for CANO to demonstrate as a corporation it has the prospect to create value for shareholders. Watch out very closely for the announcement of the next CEO- this will be incredibly telling. If it attracts a high-quality player, then you could surmise the assets, cash flows and equity in the company are sound (provided it's not just a huge pay packet). If not, it could be telling about what we aren't seeing via public information.

Hence, I am rating CANO a hold at the present and watching the company intently to observe the next moves. The choice of CEO is my next yardstick for the firm.

In short

A corporation is simply a conduit between its investors (owners) and the capital (assets, equity) that underpin the business. In that vein, it is really the CEO and board that are the differential in what could be a mediocre to an excellent business. Warren Buffett, among other legendary investors, is big on this point. It is difficult to evaluate managers across industries sometimes- not so difficult to evaluate poor performance though.

In that vein, it may have been warranted for CANO to bring in someone new to steer the ship. There's been plenty of value destruction since listing for one. Fundamentals, sentiment and valuation factors are all weak for two. Three, the market's expectations are abysmal, implying a potential wipeout of the firm's entire equity at this rate.

Hence, I am rating Cano Health, Inc. stock a reiterated hold but looking forward to seeing this play out, noting the fact there could be a large turnaround if the market favors the latest moves, and more importantly, the choice of CEO.