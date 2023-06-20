Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Diamondback: Potential Opportunity To Buy Low Soon And Sell High Next Year

Jun. 20, 2023 1:04 PM ETDiamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)SU, SU:CA
Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
7.29K Followers

Summary

  • I identified Diamondback as having the right quality acreage to survive and even thrive within the shale patch almost a decade ago.
  • Diamondback continues to increase production this year, even as the overall industry seems to be pulling back.
  • A potentially good entry point for investors could emerge this summer for Diamondback stock, as the market continues to focus on weak demand issues.
  • A selling opportunity might arise next year if I am correct and oil prices will rise, despite a weak global economy, on tight supplies.

Drilling Fracking Rig at Night

grandriver

Investment thesis: I identified Diamondback (NASDAQ:FANG) almost a decade ago as one of the shale drillers with the potential to have the right acreage in place to survive and even thrive. Its stock price has gone

Diamondback well productivity by year

Diamondback

Global monthly liquid fuels production

OPEC

Diamondback stock chart and other financial metrics

Diamondback stock chart (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Zoltan Ban profile picture
Zoltan Ban
7.29K Followers
My name is Zoltan Ban,  I have a BA in economics. I am a personal investor with over a decade and a half of active trading experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.