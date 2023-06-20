plastic_buddha

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCQX:KNTNF) has displayed significant pullbacks recently due to missed expectations within the past year. I believe that K92 is currently a strong buy due to the company's strong future performance, solid balance sheet, undervaluation, and future acquisitions which would foster growth.

Business Overview

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in Papua New Guinea's mineral resource extraction, exploration, and advancement. Silver, copper, and gold production are the company's main priorities. The Kainantu gold mine project, which covers an extensive region of 836.8 square kilometers in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea, is one of the company's mineral assets. The Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit, located south of the Kora and Judd intrusion, is also owned by K92 Mining.

Financials

With a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a strong ROIC of 12%, a 52-week high of $7.09, and a low of $4.25, a price of $4.62 with a 41.61 P/E GAAP for K92 displays a price that is at close to its lows due to recent earnings misses within the past year indicating possible underperformance within the long-term. With K92's P/E GAAP better than most of its peers, it demonstrates the company's ability to be resilient in times of decline in earnings.

K92 P/E GAAP Compared to Peers (Seeking Alpha)

Despite not paying a dividend, K92 Mining Inc. effectively utilizes its free cash flow to enhance its core business model, leveraging a strong 12% return on invested capital to outperform competitors and sustain earnings during cyclical downturns. However, it is important to note that the company has conducted share issuances over time, leading to shareholder dilution. While this approach has improved the company's financial position, it also carries potential future risks, as any missteps in the company's strategy could lead to further dilution and negatively impact shareholder value. Nevertheless, this strategy enables K92 to venture into significant projects seamlessly, without jeopardizing its core operations, thereby fostering long-term growth.

K92 Annual Shares Outstanding (Trading View) Share Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Earnings

With Q1 2023 results surpassing expectations in terms of both revenue and earnings, K92 Mining Inc. has demonstrated remarkable outperformance despite prevailing economic challenges. The company exceeded earnings per share estimates by 30.27% ($0.02 compared to $0.03) and outperformed revenue projections by 4.24% ($52.42 million compared to $54.64 million). This impressive achievement showcases K92 Mining's resilience in bouncing back from previous earnings setbacks and reaffirms its commitment to robust long-term growth. It serves as a testament to the company's ability to adapt and pivot in the face of adversity, utilizing strategic acquisitions to strengthen and stabilize its core business.

Underperforming the Broader Market

In the past 5 years, K92 Mining Inc. has demonstrated a relatively modest performance compared to the S&P 500. However, the company experienced some recent share price pullbacks, which impacted its overall performance. Despite this, I am optimistic about K92's future prospects and believe that the company has the potential to outperform. This is primarily attributed to K92's effective cash allocation strategy and its strategic focus on acquisitions, which are expected to enhance the company's performance and contribute to long-term growth.

5Y K92 Compared to the S&P 500 (Created by author using Bar Charts)

Analyst Consensus

13 analysts within the past year rate K92 as an average of "strong buy" indicating the stock's long-term prospects. With an average 1Y price estimate of $11.47, K92 presents an 89.2% upside.

Analyst Consensus (Trading View)

Balance Sheet

K92 also holds a strong balance sheet in moderate economic headwinds with ~10x cash to debt along with a current ratio of 3.69 demonstrating the company's ability to pay short-term debts easily. I believe that this strong position favors K92 as the company can choose to remain resilient in difficult times to leverage its strong financial standing to outperform competitors who are currently incurring losses as displayed in my previous P/E GAAP comparison.

K92 Balance Sheet Metrics (Yahoo Finance)

Valuation

Prior to formulating my assumptions and conducting a discounted cash flow analysis, I deemed it necessary to calculate the Cost of Equity and Weighted Average Cost of Capital for K92 Mining Inc. employing the Capital Asset Pricing Model. Taking into account a risk-free rate of 3.77% derived from the 10-year treasury yield, my calculations revealed that the Cost of Equity amounted to 8.92%. This value indicates the return required by investors to compensate for the risk associated with holding K92's equity.

Cost of Equity (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

Based on the aforementioned Cost of Equity value, I conducted further analysis to determine the Weighted Average Cost of Capital for K92 Mining Inc. Consequently, I computed the WACC to be 8.90%, which is below the industry average of 10.43%. This implies that the company's overall cost of capital, considering both debt and equity, is relatively lower compared to its industry peers.

WACC Calculation (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

Based on my analysis using an Equity Model DCF approach with a focus on Free Cash Flow to Equity, I have determined that K92 Mining Inc. is currently undervalued by approximately 37%, considering a fair value of approximately $7.29. This valuation was derived by applying a discount rate of 11% over a 5-year time frame. To account for the revenue and earnings volatility caused by cyclicality and prevailing macroeconomic headwinds, I incorporated a risk premium of 2.08%. Additionally, I considered the company's and analysts' expectations of a 20-30% annual revenue growth rate beyond 2023, aligning with anticipated operational improvements and strategic acquisitions that would drive margin expansion in the coming years.

5Y Equity Model DCF Using FCFE (Created by author using Alpha Spread) Capital Structure (Created by author using Alpha Spread) DCF Financials (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

To stress the company's level of undervaluation, K92 would require a 16% discount rate which translates to a 7.48% risk premium on top of the existing 2.08% premium in order to reach fair value. This demonstrates the company's long-term ability to create shareholder wealth if K92 is able to capitalize upon its expectations.

Sensitivity Analysis (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

Strategic Acquisitions Fostering Long-Term Growth

K92 Mining Inc. adopts a growth-oriented strategy through partnerships and acquisitions to diversify its portfolio of mineral assets and take advantage of synergies for increased profitability and operational efficiency.

2015 saw K92 Mining purchase the Papua New Guinean Kainantu Gold Mine from Barrick Gold. K92 Mining now has instant access to a producing mine and a high-grade gold deposit thanks to this strategic acquisition. The Kainantu Gold Mine has a history of profitable operations and had tremendous exploration potential.

K92 Mining concentrated on incorporating the Kainantu Project into its mining operations after the acquisition and applying its knowledge of prospecting and mine optimization. To further improve the base of mineral resources and production levels, the company made investments in exploration activities. This involved the use of cutting-edge geological tools and drilling programs to find new high-grade gold resources close to the mine.

To ensure the sustainable growth of the mine, K92 Mining also formed collaborations with regional stakeholders, governmental bodies, and communities. The company won the local communities' support and obtained the necessary permissions for its operations by having positive conversations and employing ethical mining techniques.

K92 Mining has experienced considerable growth as a result of the Kainantu Gold Mine's effective implementation of its purchase and partnership strategy. The company significantly enlarged its material resource base through exploratory activities, which resulted in a significant increase in the mine's production levels. This expansion has resulted in better financial results and rising shareholder value.

This illustration shows how K92 Mining's expansion through acquisitions and partnerships approach is concentrated on finding and purchasing high-quality properties, capitalizing on synergies, and applying its technical know-how to propel operational and financial success.

Kainantu Gold Mine Location (Investor Presentation)

Risks

Operational Risks: As a mining firm, K92 is subject to a variety of operational hazards, such as geological ambiguity, mining mishaps, equipment breakdowns, and production interruptions. These dangers may affect the company's capacity to accomplish production goals and produce anticipated income.

Commodity Price Volatility: The global economy, dynamics of supply and demand, and geopolitical events, among other factors, can all have a significant impact on the price of copper, gold, and other metals. The financial success and profitability of K92 can be considerably impacted by changes in commodity prices.

Conclusion

To summarize, I believe that K92 is currently a strong buy due to its strong future performance, solid balance sheet, undervaluation, and future acquisitions which would foster growth.

