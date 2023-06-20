Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
K92 Mining Inc.: This Golden Opportunity Is Difficult To Ignore

Jun. 20, 2023 1:19 PM ETK92 Mining Inc. (KNT:CA), KNTNF
Summary

  • K92 Mining Inc. is considered a strong buy due to its solid balance sheet, undervaluation, and potential for future acquisitions that could foster growth.
  • The company has demonstrated resilience and adaptability, surpassing earnings and revenue expectations despite economic challenges.
  • K92's growth-oriented strategy through partnerships and acquisitions has led to increased profitability and operational efficiency, but it faces operational risks and commodity price volatility.

Macro picture of a raw golden nugget found on a mine

plastic_buddha

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCQX:KNTNF) has displayed significant pullbacks recently due to missed expectations within the past year. I believe that K92 is currently a strong buy due to the company's strong future performance, solid balance sheet, undervaluation, and future acquisitions which

K92 P/E GAAP Compared to Peers

K92 P/E GAAP Compared to Peers (Seeking Alpha)

K92 Annual Shares Outstanding

K92 Annual Shares Outstanding (Trading View)

Share Performance

Share Performance (Seeking Alpha)

5Y K92 Compared to the S&P 500

5Y K92 Compared to the S&P 500 (Created by author using Bar Charts)

Analyst Consensus

Analyst Consensus (Trading View)

K92 Balance Sheet Metrics

K92 Balance Sheet Metrics (Yahoo Finance)

Cost of Equity

Cost of Equity (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

WACC Calculation

WACC Calculation (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

5Y Equity Model DCF Using FCFE

5Y Equity Model DCF Using FCFE (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

Capital Structure

Capital Structure (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

DCF Financials

DCF Financials (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

Sensitivity Analysis

Sensitivity Analysis (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

Kainantu Gold Mine Location

Kainantu Gold Mine Location (Investor Presentation)

I am a driven business student who is interested in finding value stocks with a fit future for the long term.      I am associated with a fellow contributor, Jishan Sidhu as we are part of the same investment club.

