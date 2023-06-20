Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Coherus Biosciences: Surface Oncology Deal Adds To The Risk - And The Reward

Jun. 20, 2023 12:52 PM ETCoherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS)SURF
Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Summary

  • A lot has been happening with Coherus Biosciences since my last note in January.
  • Coherus is set to acquire Surface Oncology, adding 2 drugs to its immuno-oncology portfolio that could work in combo with PD-1 inhibitor Topripalimab.
  • Toripalimab is still not approved in nasopharyngeal carcinoma after the FDA identified issues when completing its inspection of partner Junshi's manufacturing facility.
  • Humira biosimilar YUSIMRY is set to launch soon and will be sold by Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company at an 85% discount - provided AbbVie cannot stop it.
  • All in all, Coherus has much to pay for and the sell-off in response to the Junshi factory news appears unwarranted. I believe CHRS looks undervalued relative to the opportunities, although investors should be aware this is a risky opportunity.
Investment Overview

Coherus Stock Collapses On Drug Approval Delay - Management Moves To Acquire Surface Oncology

Back in January I covered Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) in a note for Seeking Alpha, giving the Redwood City, California based biotech a tentative "BUY" recommendation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CHRS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

