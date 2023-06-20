Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Appian: Time To Lock In Gains (Rating Downgrade)

Jun. 20, 2023 1:22 PM ETAppian Corporation (APPN)
Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.14K Followers

Summary

  • Appian's share price has jumped over 60% YTD, raising concerns about the sustainability of its rally.
  • Red flags include delayed large transformational projects, a large chunk of professional services revenue, and deep losses.
  • Appian's valuation and deep losses make it a risky investment, with more risk than reward at current levels.

questionnaire with checkboxes, filling survey form online, answer questions

anyaberkut

With the market putting a re-emphasis on investing in growth, many tech stocks have seen sharp YTD rebounds, even though macro headwinds are still dealing a blow to their fundamentals. Amid the rebound, it's important for investors to carefully monitor positions and not

Chart
Data by YCharts

Appian Q1 results

Appian Q1 results (Appian Q1 earnings deck)

Appian retention rates

Appian retention rates (Appian Q1 earnings deck)

Appian adjusted EBITDA

Appian adjusted EBITDA (Appian Q1 earnings deck)

This article was written by

Gary Alexander profile picture
Gary Alexander
26.14K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.