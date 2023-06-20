Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Apple: Confessions Of A Recovered Apple Bear, China Détente Catalyst

Jun. 20, 2023 1:37 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)2 Comments
Christopher Robb
Summary

  • I admit to making a bad call on Apple stock due to confirmation bias and ego, but I have now changed my mind, and I'm bullish on the company.
  • I emphasize the importance of humility, self-discipline, and mental liquidity in making successful market calls, and warn against fighting the crowd.
  • I cite Apple's strengthening product ecosystem, successful recent product launches, and the potential for diplomatic achievements with China as reasons for my bullish outlook.

Well, you might not expect what is coming. It was Father's Day when I wrote this, and I have a great Dad who taught me integrity. While many might brag about their good calls, I prefer to let them speak for themselves. You can

Bad Apple Call

Christopher Robb
I was Senior Writer and Vice President at Fundstrat Global Advisors for over 2 years. Prior to that, I was Senior Research Analyst at Dentons, now the world's largest law firm. I focus on company management, fundamentals, earnings, contrarian investing, and the effects of geopolitical developments on risk assets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

consultnick
Today, 2:45 PM
I have a great deal of respect for your capacity to deal with your change of heart/mind in such public manner--it shows real growth and takes real courage. I cannot remember where I heard it first, but Mr Market eventually--by slow turns--humbles all of us, and that's a really hard thing to realize and accommodate. But the real truth is that we all learn from each other, especially from those who can and do face change and frankly share their realizations and their reasons.

Thank You!!
Clark158f1
Today, 2:44 PM
Bullish at all time highs ???? Good Luck.
