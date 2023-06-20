imaginima

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) management has long not hesitated to monetize hedges. This is extremely unusual in the industry in that most managements hold hedges to maturity. But this management has long "called it as they see it," right or wrong. As a result, shareholders get a very definitive statement through management's actions on the view of the future.

What are in effect trading hedges can be seen by some as another risk to consider when investing in this company. There is absolutely nothing wrong with that view, because no management is perfect. But an insider with years of experience in the industry often has a better view of commodity prices in the near future than is the case with many investors.

Therefore, when management sold the hedges at a loss because they believed that production declines would lead to higher natural gas prices in the future, then it is time for investors to pay attention. Management's anticipation of higher natural gas prices sharply contrasts with Mr. Market's preoccupation with near-term negative news about natural gas prices. Of the two views, management undoubtedly has the longer-term view.

That action is one that makes this investment idea a strong buy consideration. The industry is extremely volatile because traders are often a very small but active part of the commodity industry. Much of the rest of the industry buys and holds. Therefore, a small group often commands an outsized influence on pricing action. That makes the "action" often goes to extremes enough times to give the industry that volatile reputation.

Current Situation

Management beat expectations. More importantly, as usual management reported very good prices considering the public quote.

Antero Resources First Quarter Pricing Premium Summary (Antero Resources First Quarter 2023, Earnings Press Release)

As management frequently shows in the conference call slides, these prices compare favorably to benchmarks as well as prices received by basin competitors. They certainly compare well to the frequent price quotes I heard in comments to my articles throughout the quarter where there were a lot of fears about cash flow.

Now, natural gas prices are fairly dependent upon the weather. Spring is a time of relatively modest natural gas use. Therefore, prices can be seasonally weak in spring (and later in the fall for similar reasons).

The next time for a lot of natural gas use would be the summer. It sounds like the weather forecasters as a group are expecting an El Nino, so the typical hot La Nina summer may not happen depending upon how this expected transition works (or if El Nino even happens as expected). Weather can be a very fickle thing. Forecasts can change real fast without a lot of advance notice.

This past La Nina certainly did not go as expected in the area I live. That makes natural gas use forecasts very tricky and amazingly short-lived. A lot of times the way to make money in an industry like this is to buy strong companies with good management at a time when it seems like unfavorable conditions will "last forever" and then just wait for that usually unexpected change.

Cash Flow

Considering the very strong prices in the previous fiscal year, the cash flow appears to have held up rather well.

Antero Resources Calculation Of Free Cash Flow (Antero Resources First Quarter 2023, Earnings Press Release)

It is worth noting that cash was clearly used to unwind the hedges even though it comes out of the cash flow calculation as shown above. That means it is possible to see an increase in debt even though there is free cash flow shown at the bottom. So, no one should be surprised that net debt increased a few paragraphs later. At least this way of doing it shows shareholders where the cash went if some borrowing is needed.

Similarly, the capital budget is included. Some managements only include maintenance capital in the free cash flow calculation. This calculation makes things transparent, and it is conservative.

Also note that working capital changes gave the first quarter cash flow a big boost when compared to the previous fiscal year.

Some readers may wonder why the cash balance remains at zero despite the calculation shown above. The reason is that management has long had a practice of depositing all receipts against the bank balance and then writing checks against that same balance. In this fashion, the cash balance saves interest expense instead of sitting in a separate account that would earn either nothing or not nearly as much as the bank line loan rate.

Selling Price Effect

Getting a premium in effect lowers the breakeven point for any "posted" benchmark that others in the basin are basically stuck with (and so they do not get a premium).

Antero Resources Effect Of Selling Price And Cost Strategy (Antero Resources First Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Against that breakeven shown above is the fact that Antero Resources depends upon a matrix of prices to calculate the breakeven. Therefore, the liquids prices can strengthen (which appears to be predicted currently) to lower the natural gas breakeven point shown above.

Management has and will likely continue to update this slide as needed. But the key concept here never changes. That is the liquids are sold for darn good prices and so is the natural gas because management figured out ahead of time what that would take.

It is not easy to transport products to good markets if you don't make the arrangements well ahead of time. The arrangements you make last a long time because midstream contracts last a long time. Many managements therefore take the easy way out and sell product nearby. For those managements extra flexibility (not to mention price monitoring) is an extra expense and effort that no one can see the difference if they don't tell them.

But the other consideration is that management often receives a premium as shown above to benchmark pricing. That means management is likely to report cash flow when it would otherwise not be expected using benchmark pricing due to those premiums.

Management has mentioned many times that they do not sell natural gas in the basin. Instead, they export or send that natural gas to stronger pricing markets. That practice will continue (and it makes it darn hard to figure out profits when commodity products are sold "all over the place").

The End Result

Management sent a strong signal when they monetized the natural gas hedges that they believe a market bottom is either near or has already passed. Mr. Market is clearly concerned about near term commodity price weakness.

That makes a decent investment proposal for consideration. Management would not do this unless the chances for an asymmetric return were high in their estimation. That would mean the risk of decline from here is low and probably non-existent in the long-term picture. Instead, management wants to take advantage of perceived market strengthening in the future.

There is always the risk that management could be wrong. But this management has a pretty good long-term track record. The financial strength of the company has been climbing since inception. That also lowers the risk of investment loss.

Therefore, this strong buy proposal is based upon the actions of management. Insiders often have the best view of what is to come. Now it is up to the investors to decide.