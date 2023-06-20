Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Antero Resources: Management Looks Ahead

Jun. 20, 2023
Long Player
Summary

  • Antero Resources Corporation management unwound its hedges.
  • Management apparently thinks commodity prices would strengthen in the future.
  • This management has a history of monetizing hedges. For some, that can add an extra risk to the investment proposal.
  • Following management actions can lower investment risk.
  • The premium prices obtained by management often result in more cash flow than posted benchmark pricing would otherwise indicate.
Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) management has long not hesitated to monetize hedges. This is extremely unusual in the industry in that most managements hold hedges to maturity. But this management has long "called it as they see it," right or wrong. As

Antero Resources First Quarter Pricing Premium Summary

Antero Resources First Quarter Pricing Premium Summary (Antero Resources First Quarter 2023, Earnings Press Release)

Antero Resources Calculation Of Free Cash Flow

Antero Resources Calculation Of Free Cash Flow (Antero Resources First Quarter 2023, Earnings Press Release)

Antero Resources Effect Of Selling Price And Cost Strategy

Antero Resources Effect Of Selling Price And Cost Strategy (Antero Resources First Quarter 2023, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

Long Player
Comments (4)

SA is over moderating me again or I should really say SILENCING me for making a comment on NG prices, because their standards JUDGE that as political,
Is AR K-1 TAX?
@pedritico No they are a corporation as is AM the midstream company. so 1099's here all around
