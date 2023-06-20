Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
EuroDry Ltd.: Buy On Discounted Valuation, Strong Balance Sheet And Ongoing Share Repurchases

Jun. 20, 2023 1:58 PM ETEuroDry Ltd. (EDRY)ESEA5 Comments
Summary

  • Despite an approximately 40% decrease in the Baltic Panamax Index since the time of my last update, EuroDry's shares have held up well.
  • Outperformance relative to peers, among other things, likely due to the fact that the company has repurchased approximately 7% of outstanding shares in recent quarters.
  • Last month, the company reported seasonally weak first quarter results but still managed to generate $2.8 million in free cash flow.
  • EuroDry continues to trade at an approximately 73% discount to NAV which I consider too high for a company that has been treating common shareholders reasonably well in recent years.
  • Even when considering the current charter rate environment and company-specific headwinds like the heavy 2024 drydocking schedule and potential cancellation of a lucrative time charter contract, I am keeping my "Buy" rating on the shares based on heavily discounted valuation, low net debt levels, sufficient liquidity and ongoing share repurchases.

Densa Hawk Veleta bulk carrier ship at Govan dock in Glasgow

richard johnson

Note:

I have covered EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

It has been nine months since my last update on small, Greece-based dry bulk shipper

BPI

Investing.com

TCE Rates

Company Presentation

Q1 Results

Company Presentation

Fleet

Regulatory Filings / MarineTraffic.com

NAV

Company Press Release / MarineTraffic.com

Fleet Employment Profile

Company Presentation

This article was written by

Comments (5)

PianoCat profile picture
PianoCat
Today, 2:14 PM
Comments (3.06K)
Buybacks will just reduce available float. Stock is already thinly traded. They should pay a dividend like ESEA.
p
pachamama
Today, 2:10 PM
Comments (449)
Thanks for your take.
But not convinced.
I would just wait for a better entry price or otherwise pass.
Steve Fischer profile picture
Steve Fischer
Today, 2:16 PM
Premium
Comments (2.39K)
@pachamama Although its not my favorite shipping stock come back in a year and tell us about it. $13.95 now.
Analyze This profile picture
Analyze This
Today, 2:08 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.42K)
Only 2.8M shares outstanding and averages about 5,000 shares a day in trading volume. A lot of effort for so little.
Nikolaos Sismanis profile picture
Nikolaos Sismanis
Today, 2:06 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (2.08K)
Thanks for covering the space Henrik!
