Monetary Policy Magnifying Economic Downturn Most In Decades

Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
Summary

  • The latest rebound in equity prices has pulled the S&P 500 and Canada’s TSX back to levels seen two years ago in June/July 2021.
  • In the real economy, Canada’s Producer Price Index (PPI) for May contracted 6.3% year-over-year and the sharpest decline since 2008.
  • Falling demand on credit contraction is a well-established disinflationary force. But how long will central banks leave policy rates at 16-year highs to fight last year’s inflation problem?

Forex diagrams and stock market rising lines with numbers

ismagilov

The latest rebound in equity prices has pulled the S&P 500 and Canada’s TSX back to levels seen two years ago in June/July 2021. In the process, bullish sentiment among professional and retail participants is back to the highest readings

Google search activity for bull market

Canada industrial product price index YoY

Bank of Canada

monthly retail sales year/year rate of change (%) 1993-2023

