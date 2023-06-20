Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GlobalFoundries: A Unique Company With Potential Going Forward

Jun. 20, 2023 2:26 PM ETGLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS)INTC, SSNLF, TSM, UMC
Total Return Investing
Summary

  • GlobalFoundries is well-positioned in the semiconductor foundry market, focusing on specialty process technology and benefiting from its manufacturing locations in favorable jurisdictions.
  • The company's future prospects highlight the potential for generating a 12% annualized total return, even at today's share price.
  • Profitability is increasing at a steady pace as the company continues to scale and even take market share.
  • Investors can consider options strategies for downside protection and income generation while waiting for a better entry point or the anticipated growth period to improve the valuation.

Close-up Shot of Silicon Wafer in Bright light at Advanced Semiconductor Foundry, that produces Computer Chips.

SweetBunFactory/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

The share price of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) is currently fairly valued while the company waits out a period of stagnant growth. The future is showing green shoots emerging and investors could soon be presented with

Planned Investment In US Fab Construction

McKinsey & Company

Semiconductor Supply And Demand By Region

McKinsey & Company

Global Semiconductor Foundry Market Share (Q3 2021 - Q1 2023)

Counterpoint Research

Semiconductor Foundry Market Size

Mordor Intelligence

Revenue Mix By End Market

GlobalFoundries Inc.

Increasing Profitability Of GlobalFoundries

Seeking Alpha

Valuation Model For GlobalFoundries

Author's representation based on data from Seeking Alpha

Total Return Investing
Total Return Investing focuses on generating strong risk-adjusted returns through a variety of investment strategies, spanning across all sectors. From value, to dividend growth to pure growth strategies, no stone is left unturned in the search for alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GFS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Philipsonh profile picture
Philipsonh
Today, 2:38 PM
Comments (5.61K)
I live 20 miles from Global Foundries in Malta, NY ( North of Albany ). The $$ and energy they bring to an area is amazing, not just the jobs they bring. NYS subsidized their initial plant. The whole area around this plant has showed amazing growth. What once was a suburban area is rapidly becoming like a new city with new buildings over a large area. Many companies in the cities have added satellites to support the influx of new folks around G>F> and this growth will increase when their second plant is opened. GF is only one of many high tech businesses being developed, expanding, or moving to this area. NYS may be losing population overall but not up here where it is growing.
