T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) BofA Securities C-Suite TMT Conference - (Transcript)

Jun. 20, 2023 2:04 PM ETT-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)
T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) BofA Securities C-Suite TMT Conference Call June 20, 2023 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Osvaldik - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Barden - Bank of America Securities

David Barden

All right, everybody. Thank you very much. Batting cleanup for our C-Suite TMT Conference today is T-Mobile. We have with us Peter Osvaldik, the Chief Financial Officer of T-Mobile. Thank you all for joining us. I know we're competing with cocktails. So I promise we'll get through this quickly and then start drinking. So that's what we all do here at BofA.

I'm Dave Barden. I cover telecommunication services and comm infrastructure for the bank based in New York. Thank you, Peter.

Peter Osvaldik

Well, thanks a lot. What an enviable position between you and drinks to be.

David Barden

I know that you'll be running me over to get there. So do you have any -- do you have to make any kind of Safe Harbor?

Peter Osvaldik

Yeah. Sure, of course. Yeah, as we always do in these things, I might talk about sort of significant estimates, forward-looking statements, and just refer you to SEC filings for all the risk factors associated with that and I will certainly make commentary around non-GAAP and the reconciliations are in the same SEC filings. So thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - David Barden

So, obviously, sitting in Europe, there is -- we're looking from Europe into the US. I think a good place to start is to just kind of get a level set. There has been rising rates and rising unemployment and fears of recession, but everyone is traveling like mad and you can't get a hotel room to save your life. And so I guess it would be great to kind of get a level set

