2 Buffett-Style Blue-Chip Buys For What's Coming Next

This article was published on Dividend Kings on Tuesday, June 20th.

This is a frustrating market for many value-focused investors, and it's not hard to see why.

Ycharts

When the Fed started hiking in March of 2022, stocks were overvalued. At the time, the bond market thought the Fed would hike two times that year.

Instead, we got 5% hikes over 14 months.

But the market shrugged off rates rising from 0% to 5%, and valuations went straight back up, despite the fact that the recession hasn't been canceled, merely postponed a bit.

CNN

The market doesn't care; as far as the S&P is concerned, it's time to party like it's 1999!

Market Sentiment During This Bear Market

CNN

I've heard from many investors about how everyone is so bearish these days, but if you look at what investors are doing in the S&P, it sure doesn't seem that way.

No, You're Not Crazy...The Market Is

The Fed meeting last week was both shocking and completely as expected.

The bond market was pricing in a 95% chance the Fed was going to skip, and it skipped.

But then Powell dropped a bombshell via what Bloomberg called a "super hawkish skip."

FOMC

The Fed now expects to hike two more times this year, possibly 50 in July or, more likely, 25 in July and 25 in September.

What the heck is going on?! Why would the Fed skip June just to hike twice more later?

This Is The Inflation Data The Fed Is Seeing

Atlanta Fed

While the rest of the market is excited about inflation coming in at 4% last week, the Fed is watching a lot of inflation metrics, and they are showing core inflation stuck near 5%.

The U.S. economy is proving far more resilient than expected, which is both a good and bad thing.

On one hand, the longer we avoid recession, the greater the chance of "immaculate disinflation," a soft landing.

However, the Fed has only achieved a soft landing three times before, and never when inflation began over 5%.

Cleveland Federal Reserve

The Cleveland Fed's real-time inflation model is estimating 3.2% inflation in the July report.

Sounds great right? Inflation is crashing, so the soft landing is on baby!

But hold on a minute. Inflation isn't beaten just yet.

Daily Shot

See that giant spike in June 2022? Soaring commodity prices caused that after Russia invaded Ukraine. $5 gasoline helped drive 1.2% month-over-month inflation, so we hit 9.1% Year-over-year inflation in June 2022, the highest in 42 years.

In July, the June 2022 number falls off, and that's the main reason the Cleveland Fed expects the CPI to come in at 3.2%.

But what happens next is what matters and what has the Fed worried.

In July of 2022, the month that rolls off in the August 2023 CPI report, month-over-month inflation was negative.

And the Cleveland Fed estimates that MOM CPI is running 0.4% or 4.9% annualized.

That means that the August CPI YOY headline number the media is going to report will be closer to about 3.7% and then around 4% in September.

4% inflation in June has the market cheering.

4% inflation in September is likely to create a very different reaction.

Especially when month-over-month inflation is annualizing at 4.9%.

Why is the Fed planning on hiking to 5.5% in September?

Because real interest rates, which is the Fed funds rate - CPI is currently 1%, neutral-modestly restrictive.

If inflation hasn't come down yet by September, and the Fed's own models say it won't, the real rate would be 1.5%, modestly restrictive.

Basically, the economy is proving too stubbornly strong for the Fed's liking, courtesy of that $9 trillion in government stimulus during the Pandemic.

Atlanta Fed

The economy is so strong, in fact, that some Fed models say that rates should be as high as 9% right now!

Even with the regional banking crisis, Fed reverse money printing (QT), and the Treasury selling $1.5 trillion in bonds (sucking $1.5 trillion out of the economy), that still means the Fed's effective rate right now is between 6% and 7.5%.

The Fed Isn't Done Hiking Yet

Does the bond market believe the Fed is actually going to hike rates twice more?

CME

No, the bond market thinks a recession is likely starting by year-end or in January, and the Fed is going to hike to 5.25% and keep rates there. Finally, the bond market believes the Fed's "higher for longer" narrative—the one every Fed president has been saying all year.

Here's what the market seems to be forgetting.

If the Fed doesn't cut rates in a falling inflation environment, it's effectively hiking rates.

How does that work? Think of inflation as a proxy for money in the financial system, and let's use a simple but extreme example to show you why real interest rates are what actually drive the economy.

Imagine the U.S. government doubles the money supply overnight by printing about $20 trillion and sending every American man, woman, and child a $60,000 check.

The Fed funds rate is still 5%, the highest in 20 years. But do you think the economy would slow down? Would inflation fall? Nope, it would explode higher because, suddenly, everyone is flush with cash.

Airlines wouldn't be able to suddenly fly three times as many people, factories couldn't suddenly sell millions more cars, but demand for goods and services would be through the roof.

Now imagine that the day the government announced this crazy plan, the Fed announced it was hiking rates to 22.5%, the highest level in history.

My god that would be catastrophic, right? Surely it would plunge us into recession! It would be a 0.5% real Fed rate, which the Fed's economists consider "neutral."

That's because with an extra $20 trillion in the economy, even the highest interest rates in history would be easy to pay. With so much money sloshing around, sky-high borrowing costs wouldn't be a problem.

Many investors forget this; real rates are what matters, not headline rates.

And that goes for tech stocks, which everyone is in love with right now.

Daily Shot

Tech stocks tend to be highly sensitive to real rates, and guess what is about to happen to those?

Daily Shot

If the Fed were to just not cut until April 2024, the real interest rate would climb to about 3%, up from 1% today.

What about the red-hot jobs market?

Daily Shot

Actually, new unemployment claims data is now consistent with the recession.

ChatGPT 4

In fact, according to the Fed's Sahm rule, potentially 28% of Americans are already living in states that are in a recession.

David Rice

18 economic indicators are now consistent, with a recession potentially beginning within a month.

Ok, but what if this recession is like the Pandemic rally? Didn't the market bottom in March while the Pandemic was just beginning? We had a lot of COVID surges and scary headlines, and stocks just kept going up, right?

Yes, because of all the government stimulus and Fed money printing.

$120 billion per month in Fed money printing

$350 billion per month in U.S. deficit spending (including stimulus checks)

$11 billion per month student debt moratorium.

Basically, the reason stocks took off in March 2023 was due to nearly $500 billion per month in government stimulus and "free money forever" printing.

Guess what is coming next? The mother of all reverse money printing shocks.

Fed sucking out $90 billion per month via QT

Treasury selling $200 billion per month of bonds (effectively sucking this out of the economy)

$11 billion per month of student loan payments restarting in August.

The only difference between the stock market today and the stock market after the Pandemic are $300 billion in reverse money printing today vs. $500 billion in money printing back then.

Or, to put it another way, today's rally is just like the post-pandemic rally except that the difference in liquidity is -$800 billion per month.

Oh, and one more thing.

Ritholtz Wealth Management

There has never been a recessionary bear market in which stocks bottomed before the recession began. Could this be the first time? Theoretically yes. But is that likely? All the data says heck no!

Don't fight the Fed! Remember that battle cry from the "free money forever" decade? Well, the Fed has declared an all-out war on the stock market. Something that tech investors seem to be forgetting right now.

Earnings Expectations Are The Triumph Of Hope Over Experience

Ok, but what about fundamentals? Might not strong corporate earnings save this market from a severe correction?

Not even if the current estimates actually happen.

Wide Moat Research

Here is the bottom-up consensus for S&P earnings.

Bottom-up means taking all the consensus estimates from 3,500 analysts for all 500 S&P companies and weighting by market cap.

Looks pretty good, right? No earnings decline from recession, and 25% earnings growth in the coming two years! The market rally is saved!

Not so fast. These estimates are likely pure hopium.

Wide Moat Research

There hasn't been a recession in which earnings didn't contract since WWII, which of course, was a time of unprecedented government stimulus.

Remember that today government stimulus is running at -$300 billion per month!

Every month, less money is available to pay higher interest rates on maturing debt.

So call me skeptical that this rally can last much longer when the underlying fundamentals are deteriorating and likely to keep deteriorating for the rest of the year.

What Smart Investors Can Do In These Stupid, Stupid Times

There are two things that smart investors can do ahead of a recession if you're not looking to hide in cash or bonds.

focus on recession-resistant businesses

buy the highest quality companies at reasonable attractive valuations.

Dividend Kings Safety And Quality Tool

The Dividend Kings 3,000 point safety and quality model includes over 1,000 metrics and is designed to predict 95% of dividend cuts before they happen.

Eight 100% quality companies are as close to God's own stock as can exist on Wall Street.

If you're looking for Ultra Sleep Well At Night, or SWAN, quality, they don't get any better than these.

And today, five of those perfect quality Ultra SWANs are trading at reasonable to attractive valuations.

They are the ultimate Buffett-style "wonderful company at fair value" blue-chip buys for a recession.

But of those five 100% quality companies, let me highlight two that could be just what you're looking for before the recession begins.

UnitedHealth (UNH): The Recent Correction Is A Great Buying Opportunity

Further Reading

Why UnitedHealth Is Attractive Today

Ycharts

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated was a potentially good buy when I recommended it to Dividend Kings members on June 13th, and it's an even better buy today.

UnitedHealth: Pent-Up Demand Returning to Providers Could Hurt Near-Term Medical Loss Ratios At an investor conference, narrow-moat UnitedHealth made comments about surging demand for healthcare services in the second quarter that pushed down shares by a mid-single-digit percentage in after-hours trading" - Morningstar.

UNH suffered an overreaction to a likely short-term headwind. How do we know it's not something bigger?

Management did not change its 2023 guidance, though, and we suspect its Optum Health business may even benefit from increasing medical utilization, even as the medical insurance business feels pressure." - Morningstar.

Because guidance was re-affirmed for this year.

FAST Graphs

That guidance was for 12% EPS growth this year, and long-term growth guidance is 13% to 16%.

Analysts expect 13% growth in 2024 and 14% in 2025. Not only is that better than the S&P's, more importantly, UNH actually has the business model to deliver on that growth.

Fundamental Summary

DK quality score: 100% very low risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN

DK safety score: 100% very safe dividend (1.0% dividend cut risk in severe recession)

Historical fair value: $545.22

Current price: $458.49

Discount to fair value: 15%

DK rating: potential strong buy (up from good buy)

Yield: 1.6%

Long-term growth consensus: 12.2%

Consensus long-term return potential: 13.8%.

If you want to potentially earn 13% to 14% long-term returns from one of the world's highest quality and lowest risk companies with a recession-resistant business model, UNH is a potentially strong buy today.

AbbVie (ABBV): A High-Yield Defensive Dividend King Perfect For This Recession

Further Reading

Why AbbVie Is Attractive Today

Despite Humira Biosimilar Headwinds, AbbVie's Strong Portfolio Should Support Steady Earnings Offsetting Humira's expected declines, AbbVie looks well-positioned with next-generation immunology drugs. In particular, recently launched drugs Skyrizi and Rinvoq have shown improved efficacy over Humira and other currently leading treatment options, which should support peak combined annual sales by 2032, close to Humira's 2022 sales." - Morningstar.

Humira is currently the best-selling drug in history, with $214 billion in sales.

Since its 2013 spinoff from Abbott Labs (ABT), AbbVie Inc. has been preparing for the patent cliff coming this year.

FactSet Research Terminal

Humira sales peaked in 2022 at $21 billion and are expected to decline rapidly in the face of 11 approved or pending biosimilars.

Google

By 2028 Humira sales are expected to fall to $4 billion, though that would still make it one of the best-selling drugs in the world.

$40 billion in cumulative consensus 2023 through 2028 sales

$254 billion in total lifetime sales by 2028.

And Skyrizi and Rinvoq, the newest generation anti-inflammatories ABBV created to replace Humira, are doing very well.

Skyrizi is expected to go from $5 billion in 2022 sales to $13.5 billion by 2028

Rinvoq is expected to go from $2.5 billion in 2022 sales to $8.2 billion

$21.7 billion consensus revenue in 2028

completely replacing Humira.

And, of course, let's not forget that ABBV is a more diversified company today.

For example, Neuroscience drugs are expected to double in sales from $6 billion in 2022 to $12 billion by 2028.

2024 is expected to be a trough in sales and earnings.

5.6% sales growth from 2024 to 2028

7.7% EPS growth.

Moody's estimates the pharma industry is growing earnings by around 4% over time, and ABBV is expected to grow almost twice as fast.

Fundamental Summary

DK quality score: 100% very low risk 13/13 Ultra SWAN dividend king

DK safety score: 100% very safe dividend (1% dividend cut risk in severe recession)

Historical fair value: $143.68

Current price: $138.64

Discount to fair value: %

DK rating: potential very strong buy

Yield: 4.3%

Long-term growth consensus: 7.7%

Consensus long-term return potential: 12.0%.

FactSet Research Terminal

ABBV isn't likely to light up the charts with excitement, but if you're looking for a very safe 4.3% yield protected by a strong balance sheet and 51-year dividend growth streak (inherited from ABT), it's a sound and sensible choice.

Bottom Line: Stay Smart, Stay Sane, And You'll Stay Safe In This Recession

I'm not a doomsday prophet; I'm not a permabear, and I'm not Robert Kiyosaki. ;)

Robert Rolih

My loyalty is to Dividend King members and my readers, which means my loyalty is to the truth, as best as I can know it, via studying 100 to 200 economic charts daily.

the Dividend Kings Daily Chart presentation in our chat board.

And right now, the data is clear. A soft landing is not likely, and a recession very much is.

The current market rally appears to be a hopium-induced AI-mania that will likely act in tears for many who once thought, "This time is different. No price too high for AI."

Do I Even Need To Call This A Bubble? The Triumph of Hope Over Experience;)

FAST Graphs, FactSet

But guess what? It's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market.

While some stocks are trading at hilariously stupid levels that will eventually result in spectacular crashes, others are ideal for today's dangerous economic and market conditions.

UnitedHealth and AbbVie are two examples of 100% quality 13/13 very low-risk Ultra SWAN world-beater blue-chips.

If you're looking for a Buffett-style "wonderful company at a fair price" they are two of the best companies you can buy.

If you're worried about the most anticipated recession in history, which the data says is still coming this year (or early next year)? Then recession-resistant healthcare is a great place to entrust your money too.

Am I saying UNH and ABBV are going to go up in the likely 20% to 35% correction that the data says is likely in the next nine months?

Nope, few stocks go up in a correction that strong.

But I am saying that if your goal is long-term income growth and double-digit returns with very low fundamental risk, these are two of the best Buffett-style blue-chip buys you can make today.