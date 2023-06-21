JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Note: Amounts are in Canadian Dollars except the stock price from the previous article.

The longer your time horizon, the higher the importance of valuation. Correspondingly, you can have a high degree of certainty of investment outcomes when your timeline is longer than a few months. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) (TSX:T:CA) is a great example of a "story stock" where investors drove it so high, that there was a near certainty of extremely poor long term returns. Near the highs last year, investors were valuing it at 26 times current earnings. Note that the ticker shows the US Dollar price of US traded stock.

That meant that if you used historical growth rates for the company (about 5% a year) and then added an ending valuation of 15X earnings, you would have a negative return over five years. That is even after counting dividends. So you did not need a lot of conviction to stay out. Back then the 5-year Government of Canada bonds were yielding 3.2%. So your odds of beating a buy and pray method on TELUS at 26X earnings was nearly 100%. But a lot has changed here. While we are not ready to go gung-ho on the name, we think this is a point where investors could dip a toe in. We tell why and we tell you how.

Q1-2023

TELUS had the strongest Q1-2023 results amongst the North American telecoms. Total customer growth came in at 163,000, more than 10% higher than last year. This was the strongest Q1 growth for TELUS in its history in terms of adds. The company also boasted of an industry leading low churn and consolidated revenue growth of 16%. Adjusted EBITDA lagged a bit at 11% but came in just around analyst expectations. The company reiterated its guidance for the revenue and EBITDA growth for the year near 11%. It planned to stick to its lowered capex guidance of $2.6 billion and the free cash flow tally was likely to be $2.0 billion. Income investors were also rewarded for their loyalty with a solid 7.4% dividend hike. The quarterly dividend was raised to $0.3636 a share

Outlook

TELUS' businesses are firing on all cylinders and even then, if you go out an additional year, your P/E ratio is still 20X. These are 2024 numbers we are talking about and goes to underscore our point that if you overpay, then you have a long wait for normal valuations even if everything goes right.

The company does look a bit better on two other metrics which we like. On an EV to EBITDA basis we are likely to come in near 9.0X for this year and possibly near 8.4X for 2024.

On a free cash flow yield basis, we will likely make it to a 7% number for 2024. Those latter set of numbers are not too bad and in line with what TELUS should be getting you. There are some big caveats though. The first being that we have rushed to assign consensus numbers for 2024 and we all know that no analyst has ever priced in a recession until it hits their spreadsheets in the macros (get it?). So downside risks are present and they can be decent. Also we are using seven and 10-year median numbers to compare when we all know that the last decade has been filled with asset bubble blowing by central banks. Arguably, when the Bank Of Canada's risk free rate is near 5%, we should have TELUS at least trade 20% below the last 10-year average multiples. Even taking the 5-year Government of Canada yields would suggest there is a bit more pressure today on yield assets versus when we wrote that bearish article.

How To Play

We get that the yield is appealing and the dividend tax credit in Canada makes it even more appealing versus debt instruments. So if you want to consider an investment in TELUS here we won't really dissuade you. After all, you are getting a solid yield and the expanding free cash flow certainly makes the prospect of more hikes likely. It also gets a pass on our "pain scale".

But do consider what has happened to the telecoms on the other side of the border and what kind of valuations they are sporting. AT&T (T) and Verizon Communications (VZ) have been beaten down far worse than TELUS and if it matched those dividend yields you could easily see another 25% downside.

So don't assume that a fair value means you will painlessly collect dividends without turbulence. Our extended take on that is that covered calls are offering a decent return for the first time in a long, long time. On the TSX, the January 2025 covered calls for the $25 strikes offer a solid return profile and allow you some buffer versus a direct buy. The yield is near 10% (simple, not compounded) and we have shown what happens in the case of an early assignment. Early assignment is possible, especially with an "in-the-money" covered call.

The "yield to worst" is 9.47% and that would occur if you skipped the very last dividend. The model assumes no dividend growth but your returns will obviously be higher if TELUS keeps growing the dividend. We have not executed this for our accounts as we think that we will see a sub $25 price eventually and that will be the trigger for this. But for those who believe otherwise, this is a better choice than a direct buy.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.