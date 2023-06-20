Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla: The Perfect Contrast

Jun. 20, 2023 4:11 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)STLA, BYDDF, BYDDY
Andrei Ovidiu Gheorghe profile picture
Andrei Ovidiu Gheorghe
365 Followers

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s short-term outlook may be bumpy due to slower consumer demand and potential recession, but long-term growth prospects remain strong.
  • The transition towards electric vehicles and Tesla's market share in the U.S. and China are key factors that will drive the company's stock price in the long run.
  • The article showcases why Tesla is currently fairly valued and recommends a "Hold" rating for the stock, with a potential buying opportunity if a pullback occurs.

New Tesla Model S showroom parked in front of the red showroom

AdrianHancu

Intro

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) presents the perfect contrast. I cannot think of any other industry that I expect to grow faster than that of electric vehicles ("EVs"). Ok, perhaps artificial intelligence ("AI"), which is going bananas right now, but still EVs are a close

Tradingview.com

TradingView.com

Tesla 10-Q filing Q1 2023

Tesla 10-Q filing Q1 2023

https://www.investors.com/news/us-auto-sales-gm-ford-tesla-lead-strong-first-quarter/

Investors.com

Twitter.com/TroyTeslike

Twitter.com/TroyTeslike

Twitter.com/TroyTeslike

Twitter.com/TroyTeslike

Tesla 10-K 2022

Tesla 10-K 2022

Tesla 10-K 2022

Tesla 10-K 2022

Coxautoinc.com

Coxautoinc.com

timeslive.co.za

timeslive.co.za

Coxautoinc.com

Coxautoinc.com

Coxautoinc.com

Coxautoinc.com

Coxautoinc.com

Coxautoinc.com

Statista.com

Statista.com

Coxautoinc.com

Coxautoinc.com

Yahoo Finance

Yahoo Finance

Tradingeconomics.com

Tradingeconomics.com

CNBC

CNBC

Coxautoinc.com

Coxautoinc.com

Coxautoinc.com

Coxautoinc.com

Coxautoinc.com

Coxautoinc.com

Electrifying.com

Electrifying.com

CNN

CNN

Newyorkfed.org

Newyorkfed.org

Coxautoinc.com

Coxautoinc.com

Tesla 10-K 2022

Tesla 10-K 2022

Tesla 10-K 2022

Tesla 10-K 2022

Tesla 10-K 2022

Tesla 10-K 2022

Tesla 10-K 2022

Tesla 10-K 2022

Tesla 10-K 2022

Tesla 10-K 2022

SeekingAlpha.com

SeekingAlpha.com

TIKR.com

TIKR.com

TIKR.com

TIKR.com

Tesla 10-K 2022

Tesla 10-K 2022

Tesla 10-K 2022

Tesla 10-K 2022

TIKR.com

TIKR.com

Tesla 10-K 2022

Tesla 10-K 2022

Damodaran

Damodaran

TIKR.com

TIKR.com

Damodaran

Damodaran

TIKR.com

TIKR.com

Coxautoinc.com

Coxautoinc.com

Coxautoinc.com

Coxautoinc.com

Coxautoinc.com

Coxautoinc.com

Coxautoinc.com

Coxautoinc.com

Tesla 10-K 2022

Tesla 10-K 2022

CoxautoInc.com

CoxautoInc.com

equalocean.com

equalocean.com

counterpointresearch.com

counterpointresearch.com

Tesla 10-Q Q1 2023

Tesla 10-Q Q1 2023

cnevpost.com

cnevpost.com

cnevpost.com

cnevpost.com

Automobility.io

Automobility.io

CPCA

CPCA

Motor1.com

motor1.com

TIKR.com

TIKR.com

Tesla 10-K 2022

Tesla 10-K 2022

Created by author

Created by author

Created by author

Created by author

Created by author

Created by author

Created by author

Created by author

Created by author

Created by author

Created by author

Created by author

Created by author

Created by author

Created by author

Created by author

Created by author

Created by author

Created by author

Created by author

Created by author

Created by author

This article was written by

Andrei Ovidiu Gheorghe profile picture
Andrei Ovidiu Gheorghe
365 Followers
28. Utterly passionate retail investor. I passed 2 CFA exams and I have a Master's degree in Finance.You can follow me on Youtube & Twitter where I post insightful company specific researchHope you enjoy my articles!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.