WKLY: Get Paid Every Week

Jun. 21, 2023 7:00 AM ETSoFi Weekly Dividend ETF (WKLY)JEPI, JEPQ, XLC, XLK, XLF, XLI, XLE8 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Earning dividends is great, but once you build an established portfolio, earning dividends every month is even better.
  • If you want to take things a step further, you could set up a portfolio that would have you earning a dividend every week, which is pretty awesome.
  • Let me introduce to you the Sofi Weekly Dividend ETF, which is the first equity ETF that pays out income distributions on a weekly basis.
African Business Man Giving Paycheck

AndreyPopov

This article was published at iREIT® on Alpha on Sunday June 18, 2023.

Earning dividends is great, as it allows for the power of compounding to play out in your favor. After all, Albert Einstein called the power of compounding, “the eighth

iREIT®

iREIT®

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
110.55K Followers
Brad Thomas is the CEO of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 100,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.

The WMR brands include: (1) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (2) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha), and (3) Wide Moat Research. He is also the editor of The Forbes Real Estate Investor

Thomas has also been featured in Barron's, Forbes Magazine, Kiplinger’s, US News & World Report, Money, NPR, Institutional Investor, GlobeStreet, CNN, Newsmax, and Fox. 

He is the #1 contributing analyst on Seeking Alpha in 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 (based on page views) and has over 108,000 followers (on Seeking Alpha). Thomas is also the author of The Intelligent REIT Investor Guide (Wiley) and is writing a new book, REITs For Dummies. 

Thomas received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business/Economics from Presbyterian College and he is married with 5 wonderful kids. He has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and is one of the most prolific writers on Seeking Alpha. To learn more about Brad visit HERE.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WKLY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Article Update Today, 7:20 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (70.95K)
Thanks for reading. I'm typing from the plane which means I'll be out of pocket today as I do a one day trip to Chicago (ETF business). As always, thanks for reading and I would love your feedback regarding weekly dividends. Happy SWAN investing.
o
odgreen025
Today, 7:44 AM
Comments (59)
@Brad Thomas When I look at WKLY on SA, it states that WKLY doesn't pay a dividend? I do see a 3.33% yield on Yahoo.
"WKLY does not currently pay a dividend."
b
brf69
Today, 7:44 AM
Comments (1.8K)
I like $WKLY and it's sister $TGIF. Hoping to see some kind of growth in the future when all the macro economics cool down.

I do look at payment frequency when weighing what to purchase. I am trying to build a dividend paying portfolio that pays consistently at least every two weeks. So when I retire money comes in similarly to when I was working. Living paycheck to paycheck has always sucked snd I've worked hard to get to the point where I'm now able to look forward vs covering my behind.

So I would love to see a 6 - 8% yielding ETF that pays weekly.
Other Side Of Trade profile picture
Other Side Of Trade
Today, 7:36 AM
Comments (869)
Not a very sensible way to build an income portfolio. Since last June, it's been possible to buy investment grade Preferred shares and Baby Bonds that pay current income of 6%---and they are below par, so there's opportunity for capital gains.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:44 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (70.95K)
@Other Side Of Trade you can also say that for many high quality REITs... thanks for reading and commenting.
b
barth
Today, 7:35 AM
Comments (16)
Weekly, YES! Especially if the yield was above 5%!
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:36 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (70.95K)
@barth boom! Thanks for the feedback.
BuyCallsMineBlocks profile picture
BuyCallsMineBlocks
Today, 7:19 AM
Premium
Comments (6)
Are we not going to talk about the 68% portfolio turnover rate? Is this something someone should be concerned about if investing in WKLY?
