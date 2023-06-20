Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GREK: Still Cheap With Multiple Catalysts In The Pipeline

Jun. 20, 2023 4:35 PM ETGlobal X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK)
JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.14K Followers

Summary

  • The Global X MSCI Greece ETF has outperformed the rest of the Euro area this year.
  • With more catalysts on the horizon, the rally still has legs.
  • At the current discount to book, the bank-heavy GREK ETF offers compelling re-rating potential.
Cityscape of Athens, Aerial View, Greece

Bim/E+ via Getty Images

Since I last covered the Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK), the fund has outperformed its developed and emerging European peers by a wide margin, supported by a slew of positive earnings revisions. With the resounding election win for incumbent

This article was written by

JP Research profile picture
JP Research
4.14K Followers
A passionately curious analyst.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.