Nvidia: AI Could Double Revenue Growth

Khaveen Investments profile picture
Khaveen Investments
5.93K Followers

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation's competitive advantages in performance, product breadth, and cost, along with a growing brand presence, contribute to its strong position in the market.
  • The company's comprehensive approach to AI spans multiple industries and applications, with a full stack of AI products and strategic partnerships.
  • In a bull case valuation, Nvidia's shares are undervalued by 45%, driven by higher forward revenue growth due to AI developments.
  • We project that AI could double Nvidia's revenue growth over the next few years in the bull case scenario.

In our previous analysis of Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA), we saw its data center segment exceeded our expectations, driven by its competitive advantage with a wide product breadth and expanding market share. We anticipated a strong 41% growth

This article was written by

Khaveen Investments is a Global Macro Quantamental Hedge Fund managing a portfolio of globally diversified investments. With a vested interest in hundreds of investments spanning diverse asset classes, countries, sectors, and industries, we wield a multifaceted investment approach that harmoniously combines top-down and bottom-up methodologies, integrating global macro, fundamental, and quantitative investment strategies. We serve accredited investors throughout the globe, which include HNW Individuals, Corporates, Associations, and Institutions. At the heart of our investment prowess lies an unwavering dedication to cutting-edge technologies that are reshaping the very fabric of numerous industries. Our strategic orientation centers around a spectrum of burgeoning domains, encompassing the transformative realms of Artificial Intelligence, Cloud Computing, 5G, Autonomous & Electric Vehicles, FinTech, Augmented & Virtual Reality, and the Internet of Things.www.khaveen.com

Comments (5)

D
DeepZenMind
Today, 5:43 PM
Comments (105)
Literally 10+ baggers and 1m+ profit from this investment.

Long since 2017.
Invested in this company because of the coming AI boom and because of the CEO/founder.

Didn't lose confidence when there was a huge selloff because the crypto bubble bursted.

Jesen is leading the way to make the whole data centre work as a computer and he's made it.

I do believe we're still in the early innings of the AI era.

A few months ago Elon Musk was saying everyone was buying GPUs (when he was racing to create his own AI firm X.AI).

I believe this is still true.
D
Dominic7
Today, 5:10 PM
Comments (470)
I bought NVDA about 6 years ago.
My price target keeps rising.
Great article.
m
magenta17
Today, 5:00 PM
Comments (4.68K)
NVDA stock on fire right now even with a bad tape like today! Imagine on a good day!!! Longz NVDA! :-)
Gary J is Rich on AMZN profile picture
Gary J is Rich on AMZN
Today, 4:57 PM
Premium
Comments (38.3K)
Like AMZN it even goes up on down market days. God save the Queen.
S
SirLiberte
Today, 5:09 PM
Comments (888)
@Gary J is Rich on AMZN Timing is everything. Guessing is not part of the equation Analyzing is.
You have to continue studying the competition, reading much as you can. Listen to Analyst you trust Keep your ear to the ground on the TAM's in all Vertical Markets an Emerging New Areas.
Good luck in your investing
We all make personal choices
