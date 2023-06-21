Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Dividend Delight: Lockheed Martin Rides High On Favorable Winds

Jun. 21, 2023 8:00 AM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)4 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
24.84K Followers

Summary

  • LMT is my largest dividend investment, accounting for 7%+ of my portfolio. Its consistent shareholder value is my main reason for investing.
  • Everything is in LMT's favor, with eased supply chains, funded defense programs, and successful investments in next-gen defense.
  • LMT is confident in its position in light of the new defense budget (proposal), expecting growth to resume in 2024.
  • Solid orders and positive signs in the space segment contribute to LMT's growth trajectory.
Fighter jets flying in sky

Jacobs Stock Photography Ltd/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is my largest dividend investment. The company accounts for slightly more than 7% of my portfolio value, as I have aggressively added to the company in the past three years. Thanks to the headwinds the company faced after the pandemic, I

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
24.84K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

b
blah64
Today, 9:07 AM
Comments (833)
i own RTX since before merger, own LMT since 2011 and keep adding.
also started building position in PXD in a roth.
however LHX i will not...this AJRD bullshit should have went to Lockheed.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 9:16 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.39K)
@blah64 AJRD/LMT was never going to happen. If LMT had bought AJRD, it would have bought a tier-1 supplier in the industry. It's as if Ford were to buy LEA or if Boeing were to buy GE
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 8:54 AM
Investing Group
Comments (5.23K)
Another solid article. As you know, my granddaughters all own LMT and I own RTX instead. No one can go wrong owning RTX, LMT or LHX.
I do have one question, however. You indicated that LMT is your "largest dividend investment" and have previously indicated that PXD is your "largest energy investment." Since the dividend on PXD is higher than that of LMT, I am curious whether you own more of LMT or more of PXD. Inquiring minds want to know!!
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 8:57 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.39K)
@ndardick I own more LMT.

LMT = 7.3% (A&D = 21.1%)
PXD = 4.9% (Energy = 13.2%)

Thank you for stopping by!

At some point, I think RTX and LHX will overtake my LMT position.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.