Vitalii Kholmohorov/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On DDC Enterprise Limited

DDC Enterprise Limited (DAYC) has filed to raise $50 million in an IPO of its Class A ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm sells ready-to-cook meals and food products in China.

Topline revenue contracted in 2022 due to pandemic-related constraints on its operations.

When we learn more IPO details from management, I'll provide a final opinion.

DDC Enterprise Overview

Hong Kong, PRC-based DDC Enterprise Limited was founded to develop a variety of ready-to-cook type meal offerings for younger demographic customers in the PRC.

Management is headed by founder, CEO and Chairwoman Norma Ka Yin Chu, who has been with the firm since its inception in 2012 and was previously Head of Research at HSBC Private Bank in Hong Kong.

The company's primary offerings include the following:

Ready-to-cook meals

Ready-to-heat

Ready-to-eat

Plant-based foods

As of December 31, 2022, DDC Enterprise has booked fair market value investment of $206.9 million in equity from investors, including K11 Investment Company, Voodoo Enterprise, Tontec International, Ironfire Angel Partners, Shanghai Heyi Kewen Investment and Virtual King Investments Limited.

DDC Enterprise - Customer Acquisition

The company markets its services primarily online through major Chinese e-commerce platforms such as Tmall, JD, Pinduoduo, content marketing platforms and group-buy platforms.

DDC says it has access to a number of offline point-of-sales locations at convenience stores, retail stores and boutique supermarket chains.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have declined as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 11.6% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 28.9% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

The Sales and Marketing efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing expense, was negative (0.9x) in the most recent reporting period. (Source - SEC)

DDC Enterprise's Market & Competition

According to a 2022 market research report by Deloitte China, the Chinese market for pre-created dishes was an estimated $81.34 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $150 billion by 2026.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 13% from 2022 to 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth are younger demographics increasing demand due to changing preferences for cooking less and the availability of delivery services.

Also, the ease of online ordering reduces friction in the market as did the COVID-19 pandemic, which pulled forward new habits by consumers.

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Traditional ready-to-eat firms, plant-based food companies, major food-centric content providers and Internet companies choose to enter the food business.

DDC Enterprise Limited Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Declining topline revenue

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Reduced operating loss

Decreased cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 26,037,533 -9.4% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 28,725,122 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ 6,368,798 24.8% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ 5,104,065 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 24.46% 37.7% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 17.77% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ (11,599,532) -44.5% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ (15,906,799) -55.4% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ (51,016,398) -195.9% Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ (115,359,952) -443.1% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Year Ended Dec. 31, 2022 $ (5,376,540) Year Ended Dec. 31, 2021 $ (12,799,541) (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

As of December 31, 2022, DDC Enterprise had $3.9 million in cash and $54.3 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, was negative ($5.4 million).

DDC Enterprise Limited IPO Details

DDC Enterprise intends to raise $50 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A ordinary shares, although the final figure may differ.

Class A ordinary shareholders will be entitled to receive one vote per share, while Class B shareholders will receive fifteen (15) votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

As a foreign private issuer, the company can choose to take advantage of reduced, delayed or exempted financial and senior officer disclosure requirements versus those that domestic U.S. firms are required to follow.

The firm is also an 'emerging growth company' as defined by the 2012 JOBS Act and may elect to take advantage of reduced public company reporting requirements; prospective shareholders would receive less information for the IPO and, in the future, as a publicly-held company within the requirements of the Act.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

50% for working capital to fund business expansion; 25% for acquiring suitable targets that operate RTC/RTE brands that complement our current sales channels and customer base, have gross profit margins that are comparable to our Group and are expected to be accretive and profitable. We are still identifying acquisition targets or within negotiations with the sellers, and have not signed Term Sheets or Sales and Purchase Agreements relating to acquisition of targets that require the use of proceeds from the offering; 15% for repayment of loan from shareholders and related parties. We plan to repay and restructure our C-1 shareholder loans, incurred on January 22, 2021, which have a total principal amount of USD9,010,736, accruing 8% interest per annum. The C-1 shareholder loans will be due on January 1, 2024. We plan to use our proceeds to repay part of this shareholder loan balance, and for the remaining, restructure into convertible debt or renegotiate loan terms; and 10% for cash reserve. (Source - SEC)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not subject to any legal proceedings that would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are CMB International, The Benchmark Company, Guotai Junan International, Eddid Financial and Tiger Brokers.

Commentary About DDC Enterprise's IPO

DAYC is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its working capital and acquisition needs.

The firm's financials have produced dropping topline revenue, growing gross profit and gross margin, lowered operating loss and reduced cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, was negative ($5.4 million).

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has declined; its Sales and Marketing efficiency multiple was negative (0.9x) in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the firm's growth and working capital requirements.

DDC's recent capital spending history indicates it has spent lightly on capital expenditures despite its operating cash use.

The market opportunity for ready-to-eat/heat/prepare dishes in China is large and expected to grow at a robust rate of growth in the coming years, so the firm has positive industry dynamics in its favor.

Like other Chinese firms seeking to tap U.S. markets, the firm operates within a VIE structure or Variable Interest Entity. U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with contractual rights to the firm's operational results but would not own the underlying assets.

This is a legal gray area that brings the risk of management changing the terms of the contractual agreement or the Chinese government altering the legality of such arrangements. Prospective investors in the IPO would need to factor in this important structural uncertainty.

Additionally, the Chinese government's crackdown on IPO company candidates combined with added reporting requirements from the U.S. side has put a serious damper on Chinese IPOs and their post-IPO performance.

A significant risk to the company's outlook is the uncertain future status of Chinese company stocks in relation to the U.S. HFCA act, which requires delisting if the firm's auditors do not make their working papers available for audit for three years by the PCAOB.

Additionally, post-IPO communications from the management of smaller Chinese companies that have become public in the U.S. has largely been spotty and perfunctory, indicating a lack of interest in shareholder communication, only providing the bare minimum required by the SEC and representing a very different approach to keeping shareholders up-to-date about management's priorities.

CMB International is the lead underwriter, and there is no data on the firm's IPO involvement over the last 12-month period.

Management said that its topline revenue contraction in 2022 was due to pandemic-related constraints to its operations.

When we learn more about the firm's IPO plans, I'll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.