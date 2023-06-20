Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why The U.S. Spending Debate May Not Be Over

Summary

  • Pandemic fiscal stimulus in 2020 and 2021 created huge annual budget deficits in excess of 10% of GDP.
  • While the debt ceiling compromise set caps on U.S. government spending in various categories, many of the details of how spending would be rearranged must await future legislation.
  • On net, a government shutdown can start to slow down the economy if it lasts a month or more.

Multiethnic Group of People Brainstorming in a Conference Room at the Office. Successful Young Female Head of Operations Consulting Other Team Leads on a Future Project.

gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

By Blu Putnam

At A Glance

A major global financial crisis has been averted with the U.S. debt ceiling compromise. Next up, coming this fall, are more spending debates and the very real possibility of a partial federal government shutdown near the end of 2023.

While the debt ceiling compromise set caps on U.S. government spending in various categories, many of the details of how spending would be rearranged must await future legislation. Specific appropriations for each government department must be passed by September 30th, the end of the U.S. federal government’s fiscal year. If Congress fails to agree to budget legislation for each department, then a partial government shutdown could occur.

If the debt ceiling had not been raised, the U.S. government would have missed payments on Treasury debt securities, possibly also not paying veterans' benefits, social security, federal worker payrolls, etc. A U.S. government default on its obligations would most likely have triggered a global financial crisis.

US govt deficit

Government shutdowns are different from debt defaults and not nearly as serious. Congress can pass what they call "continuing resolutions" for a temporary period while they extend the debate on the budget details. If Congress does not pass any legislation, then, as in past cases, non-essential government services might be shut down, such as closing national parks or not processing passports, etc. Up to a million workers might be furloughed without pay. The longer the shutdown continues, the more damage it does to the U.S. economy. Note, though, that once budgets are approved for all the departments, furloughed workers are typically provided with full back pay. On net, a government shutdown can start to slow down the economy if it lasts a month or more.

Get ready for another round of divisive U.S. budget debates in the fall, effectively a "do-over" of many items inside the debt ceiling compromise.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

CME Group profile picture
CME Group
3.41K Followers
As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group is where the world comes to manage risk. Comprised of four exchanges - CME, CBOT, NYMEX and COMEX - we offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, helping businesses everywhere mitigate the myriad of risks they face in today's uncertain global economy. CME Group offers the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes also, offers exciting career opportunities in a variety of disciplines. We value being a good corporate citizen and take an active role in the communities where we work and live.Our Investor Relations page contains comprehensive investor relations information for CME Group shareholders. Take a closer look at CME Group's sponsorships with Saracens, the Blackhawks and others.

