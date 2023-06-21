Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Avance Gas: Strong Results Are Continuing Longer Than I Had Anticipated

Jun. 21, 2023
The Investment Doctor
Summary

  • Avance Gas owns a relatively modern fleet of VLGC carriers.
  • The charter rates remained very strong in the first quarter, and although Q2 will be weaker, the company will still print cash.
  • Expect the dividends to decrease, but Avance Gas likely will still have very generous dividends.
Introduction

Avance Gas (OTCPK:AVACF) has continued to positively surprise me. In a previous article I was very impressed with the company’s dividend yield of almost 20% in 2022 and I argued the exceptionally strong performance may not be

The Investment Doctor
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Nudossi73
Today, 11:55 AM
Charter rates are currently rising strongly, and I would not be surprised if the second quarter is just as good as the first, if not better.
Management has also emphasized that profits will be distributed in full.
Also you have to know that until 2027 no refinancing is necessary.
I think the next 3-5 years Advanced Gas is a money printing machine.
