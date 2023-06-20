Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla Stock: I Was Wrong, But I'm Reiterating Sell

Jun. 20, 2023 5:59 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)F, GM26 Comments
Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Obviously, I was wrong about Tesla, Inc., as the stock went up significantly since that bearish call, and I must admit that.
  • However, my prediction regarding the response of Chinese consumers' demand in the past few weeks was accurate.
  • It seems to me that the supply/demand balance in China looks pretty unfavorable for Tesla's 22% of consolidated sales volume attributable to that region.
  • I was also right about weakening auto demand in the U.S., as the light vehicle incentives rose unusually sharply in May.
  • Therefore, I reiterate my Sell rating on Tesla, highlighting the relative resilience of the business, but not seeing enough upside potential.
  • Beyond the Wall Investing members get exclusive access to our real-world portfolio. See all our investments here »

Tesla Service Center. Tesla designs and manufactures the Model S electric sedan IV

jetcityimage

Since the beginning of this year, conservative analysts covering Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock, as I do, have fallen into the trap of looking only at fundamentals. For example, in my last article, I analyzed demand data

Wind, Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research [June 19, 2023 - proprietary source]

Wind, Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research [June 19, 2023 - proprietary source], author's notes

ceicdata.com

ceicdata.com

Goldman Sachs Equity Research team [June 1, 2023 - proprietary source]

Goldman Sachs Equity Research team [June 1, 2023 - proprietary source]

Goldman Sachs Equity Research team [June 1, 2023 - proprietary source]

Goldman Sachs Equity Research team [June 1, 2023 - proprietary source]

Goldman Sachs Equity Research team [June 1, 2023 - proprietary source]

Goldman Sachs Equity Research team [June 1, 2023 - proprietary source]

Seeking Alpha, TSLA

Seeking Alpha, TSLA

Morgan Stanley [June 13, 2023]

Morgan Stanley [June 13, 2023]

Morgan Stanley [June 13, 2023]

Morgan Stanley [June 13, 2023]

Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
5.32K Followers
Discover What Wall Street Is Buying

The chief investment analyst in a small family office registered in Singapore, responsible for developing investment ideas in equities, setting parameters for investment portfolio allocation, and analyzing potential venture capital investments.

A generalist in nature, common sense investing approach. BS in Finance. The thesis description can be found in this article.

During the heyday of the IPO market, I developed an AI model [in the R statistical language] that returned an alpha of around 24% over the IPO market's return in 2021. Currently, I focus on medium-term investment ideas based on cycle analysis and fundamental analysis of individual companies and industries.


Get a free 7-day trial +25% off for up to 12 months on TrendSpider with the coupon code: DS25


**Disclaimer: Associated with Oakoff Investments, another Seeking Alpha Contributor

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (26)

T
TTCook31
Today, 7:25 PM
Premium
Comments (40)
“I hurt myself by putting my hand on the hot stove, but I’ll do it again.”
s
315sierra
Today, 7:18 PM
Comments (171)
have fun selling tsla. see it at 800 share end of 2023.
BAHAMAS1 profile picture
BAHAMAS1
Today, 7:07 PM
Comments (9.69K)
author:

You're still WRONG...imo.
Actionable Conclusion profile picture
Actionable Conclusion
Today, 7:00 PM
Analyst
Comments (16.39K)
Two reasons to sell Tesla at $270 June 2023.

1) You need the money.
2) You believe that mean reversion will crater the stock after such a huge YTD gain over 100% in 6 months. ( reasonable logic, but if wrong you miss out on asymmetrical upside.)

Fundamentally Tesla is killing it. Coming out of their weak Q1, its record sales, record revenue, and record profits going forward. And that just auto.

Figure in the IRA credits, FSD, and Energy.... the only way the stock falls going forward is a crash in the PE mult.
A
Alpha Jazz
Today, 6:57 PM
Comments (2)
Buy Tesla, sell crypto. Easy.
C
Clark158f1
Today, 6:53 PM
Comments (4.85K)
The EV glut in China is clearly huge.

I have no idea when TSLA will price in the price war and glut of cars in China but at some point it will happen.

I would not short TSLA here BUT I also could not buy....its an avoid at this point.
Gordonr profile picture
Gordonr
Today, 6:41 PM
Comments (7.54K)
I reiterate stay long!
marriottmare profile picture
marriottmare
Today, 6:36 PM
Comments (3.79K)
You are still wrong, buy and hold for this disruptor in more than 1 industry!
F
FunInvesting
Today, 7:00 PM
Premium
Comments (4.26K)
@marriottmare DISRUPTOR IS THE NEW BUZZ WORD.
IT REMINDS ME OF the concocted phrase "TRANSIENT INFLATION"
Buy side pumpers make up these types of phrases to push stocks way above their real value....
c
centuron
Today, 6:33 PM
Comments (121)
Tesla is now the charging standard!
Mike Drop !!!!!!!
R
RANEESH KUNNAM PARAMBATH
Today, 6:32 PM
Comments (20)
TSLA is planning its operation in INDIA !!
R
Raymond99
Today, 6:31 PM
Comments (362)
Tesla is pretty much an automatic guarantee for the next 18 months.

The competition from all of the transitioning ICE manufacturers into the EV space won't have a significant impact for at least 18-24 months.
j
jdlgsm
Today, 6:30 PM
Premium
Comments (531)
Technology of automobiles will likely change a lot over the next two decades. One important change is self-driving cars. One question about Tesla: Will Tesla be at the forefront of the transformation to self-driving cars? If so, that might justify its high price.
V
VTI_Hoarder
Today, 6:34 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (28)
@jdlgsm I'm betting that Tesla will be. Elon is too big of a futurist that won't let Mars slip by much less self driving cars.
t
trading_wizz
Today, 6:30 PM
Comments (23)
Is Nio now a better option?
b
blackfloppy
Today, 6:29 PM
Comments (164)
So you were wrong before but you are right now? That sounds like Gordon Johnson, who keeps repeating the same thing time and time again. Tesla has been open about lowering prices to move inventory. An idle factory is a wasted resource. If Tesla has to lower prices to move merchandise, imagine how much pain the other auto makers are going through to move their vehicles, when the 2024 models are on their way to dealer lots
e
easyxpress
Today, 6:26 PM
Premium
Comments (242)
I totally appreciate this nonsense article, as this is the holy grail contrarian indicator for me. In fact, SA articles collectively are extremely contrarian accurate, bar none. If you admitted wrong and changed to buy, I'll be so worry. But now, I'm continuing my merry way of accumulating TSLA. Please continue to trash TSLA, the more the better, you are very welcome.
R
Rjbauch_00
Today, 6:24 PM
Comments (323)
Are you the Montana skeptic
A
Anthony Gardner
Today, 6:22 PM
Comments (3.02K)
Lol after the news today? Looks like you might still be wrong.
Ramon_13 profile picture
Ramon_13
Today, 6:21 PM
Comments (1.84K)
$300 incoming !
dcstocker profile picture
dcstocker
Today, 6:17 PM
Premium
Comments (21)
Your title and article started off fine until the “buts” and “howevers” and other exculpatory assertions overwhelmed it.
ZamboniGuy profile picture
ZamboniGuy
Today, 6:16 PM
Comments (941)
Fortuitous timing for having bought long TSLA OTM JUL & AUG calls in late April ……
Suddenly those 190 JUL21 & 195 AUG18 calls are well in the money & growing .
Certainly appears that momentum is going to carry TSLA over $300 within a short time.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.