Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

XLC: The Right Option For Potentially Lofty Returns In Bull Run

Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
957 Followers

Summary

  • The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF is a strong option for investors looking to capitalize on the current bull market, with a high beta, low valuations, and strong earnings growth.
  • XLC has a low expense ratio of 0.10% and high liquidity, making it an attractive long-term investment option.
  • The main risk to XLC and the communications sector is the Fed's rate hike policy, which could cause volatility if rates are raised more frequently than expected.

Businessman run to arrow high return of stock market investment

nespix

As the bear market has ended and future fundamentals indicate that the current bull run is likely to continue, it is time to look for ETFs such as the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:

Fear & Greed Index

Fear & Greed Index (CNN)

Rating Hike Expectations

Rate Hike Expectations (CME FedWatch Tool)

FY2023 quarterly Earnings Expectations

FY2023 quarterly Earnings Expectations (FactSet)

Bull and Bear Market History

Bull and Bear Market History (RBC Global Asset Management)

XLC Holding Breakdown

XLC Holding Breakdown (Seeking Alpha)

FY 2023 Earnings Expectations

FY 2023 Earnings Expectations (FactSet)

Communication Services Sector Forward PE Ratio

Communication Services Sector Forward PE Ratio (Yardeni.com)

XLC Quant Rating

XLC Quant Rating (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Komal Sarwar profile picture
Komal Sarwar
957 Followers
Komal is passionate about finance and the stock market. She enjoys forecasting future market trends using a fundamental and technical approach with a focus on both short- and long-term horizons. She intends to provide unbiased analysis to assist investors in selecting the best investment strategies to stay ahead of the market.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

GetRealHere profile picture
GetRealHere
Today, 7:25 PM
Comments (1.37K)
You can get enough communication allocation in any good growth ETF
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.