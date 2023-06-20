Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Try for free
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GXO Logistics: Booking Profits

Jun. 20, 2023 6:07 PM ETGXO Logistics, Inc. (GXO)
The Insiders Forum profile picture
The Insiders Forum
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Today, we circle back on GXO Logistics, Inc., whose stock is up some over 40% in 2023, year to date.
  • The company is executing well, continues to automate operations, and has booked several major contract wins in 2023.
  • That said, the stock seems more than fairly valued on an earnings and a free cash flow valuation.  Can the rally continue or is it time to book profits?
  • An updated investment analysis on GXO Logistics follows in the paragraphs below.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Insiders Forum get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Warehouse worker taking inventory

FG Trade

Experience is not what happens to a man; it is what a man does with what happens to him.”― Aldous Huxley.

We posted our first article on GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) at the very beginning of 2023. We

Stock Chart

Seeking Alpha

Resilient business model with flexible cost structure

May Company Presentation

Recent wins and expansions

May Company Presentation

1Q 2023: Revenue growth

May Company Presentation

Updated FY 2023 guidance (1)

May Company Presentation

FY balance sheet and free cash flow

May Company Presentation

Author's note: I present an update my best small and mid-cap stock ideas that insiders are buying only to subscribers of my exclusive marketplace, The Insiders Forum. Try a free 2-week trial today by clicking on our logo below!

This article was written by

The Insiders Forum profile picture
The Insiders Forum
7.92K Followers
Build a portfolio of attractive small- and mid-caps insiders are buying

Our Model portfolio's return has more than TRIPLED the return of our benchmark since its launch!


The Insiders Forum's focus is on small and mid-cap stocks that insiders are buying. Some studies have shown that equities with heavy insider purchases outperform the overall market over time. The portfolio managed by Bret Jensen consists of 15-25 top stocks in different sectors of the market that not only are attractively valued but have had some significant insider purchases in recent months. Our goal is to outperform the Russell 2000 (the benchmark) over time.  Since its launch in the summer of 2016, the Insiders Forum's model portfolio has generated an overall return of 168.63% as of 06/16/2023.  This is more than triple the 54.25% return from the Russell 2000 over that time frame.

• • •

Specializing in profiling high beta sectors, Bret Jensen founded and also manages The Biotech Forum, Insiders Forum, and the Busted IPO Forum model portfolios. Finding “gems” in the biotech and small-cap stock sectors, these highly volatile spaces proven hugely successful have empowered Bret Jensen's own investing portfolio.

• • •

Learn more about Bret Jensen's Marketplace Offerings:

The Insiders Forum | The Biotech Forum | Busted IPO Forum


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GXO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.