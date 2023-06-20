Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Simply Good Foods: Risk/Reward Profile Is Not Favorable For New Investors

Jun. 20, 2023 6:26 PM ETThe Simply Good Foods Company (SMPL)
Gytis Zizys
Summary

  • I believe Simply Good Foods is slightly overvalued, and so it's not a good time to start a new position, but current investors should not sell.
  • SMPL has a solid presence in the health foods category and decent financials, but the company needs to lower prices to entice more consumers to try healthier options.
  • I will keep SMPL on my watchlist and reassess the company if the stock price gets closer to the calculated intrinsic value of $26.42.

Happy young woman having iced matcha latte at cafe

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

With Q3 around the corner, I wanted to take a look at Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) outlook and financials to see if the current valuation is justifiable. With decent growth in the

Interest Coverage Ratio of SMPL

Interest Coverage Ratio (Own Calculations)

Current Ratio of SMPL

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

ROA and ROE of SMPL

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

ROIC of SMPL

ROIC (Own Calculations)

Margins of SMPL

Margins (Own Calculations)

Intrinsic Value of SMPL

Intrinsic Value (Own Calculations)

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

