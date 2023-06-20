Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla: Riding The Wave (Update)

Jun. 20, 2023 6:30 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)IUSG, HIBL1 Comment
Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tesla, Inc. stock seems primed for further gains.
  • Our view is that risks arising from Tesla's price cuts might be phased out by softening material costs.
  • Entry into new business markets provides potential for financial benefits and synergies such as cross-sales.
  • Risks such as potential asset impairments, the stock's volatility, and industry fragmentation persist.
  • However, key valuation metrics coupled with our analysis leaves us with the conclusion that Tesla's stock remains grossly undervalued.
Man using mobile phone while charging electric car

SimonSkafar

As Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) stock has gained more than 50% since our previous article, we thought it would be prudent to provide our readers with an update on our outlook on the stock.

Today's article, titled: "Riding the Wave,"

Seeking Alpha

Figure 1 (Author's Work with Data from Gurufocus)

Author's Work With Data From Gurufocus

Solar Deployment (Inside EVs)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

TSLA correlation with investment styles (Author in Portfolio Visualizer)

U.S. CDS Values (worldgovernmentbonds.com)

SMAs (Seeking Alpha)

Seeking Alpha; YCHARTS

PP&E - $ in Millions (Tesla)

Pearl Gray Equity and Research profile picture
Pearl Gray Equity and Research
2.96K Followers
Discover Portfolio Management Guidance

Quantitative Fund & Research Firm with a Qualitative Overlay.

Coverage: Global Equities, Fixed Income, ETFs, and REITs.

Methods: Factor Analysis, Fundamental, Valuation, Street Gossip, and Common Sense.

Our work on Seeking Alpha consists of independent research and not financial advice.



Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Bright spot profile picture
Bright spot
Today, 7:23 PM
Comments (3.99K)
I can see it climbing back to 300+ again.
