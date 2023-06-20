Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Marathon Gold: Too Cheap To Ignore

Jun. 20, 2023 6:15 PM ETMarathon Gold Corporation (MGDPF), MOZ:CA6 Comments
Summary

  • Marathon Gold is an undervalued gold developer with a fully funded project and strong fundamentals, trading at a fraction of what suitors have paid for Tier-1 jurisdiction ounces.
  • The company has received a vote of confidence from the sector's largest royalty/streaming company, Franco-Nevada, and is on track for first gold pour in early 2025.
  • With multiple paths to an upside re-rating, Marathon presents a solid opportunity for patient investors willing to invest in the junior space, with MGDPF trading at just ~2.4x FY2026 P/FCF.
Worker hands checks a diamond core drill bit

eyjafjallajokull

Just over two months ago, I wrote on Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF), noting that the stock was trading at a very attractive valuation despite being near fully funded for construction at its Valentine Gold Project in Newfoundland and construction

This article was written by

"A bull market is when you check your stocks every day to see how much they went up. A bear market is when you don't bother to look anymore."- John Hammerslough - Disclosure: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading or investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MGDPF, MOZ:CA, AEM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing. Given the volatility in the precious metals sector, position sizing is critical, so when buying small-cap precious metals stocks, position sizes should be limited to 5% or less of one's portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

Downtown10 profile picture
Downtown10
Today, 7:11 PM
Premium
Comments (6.07K)
Taylor, you write that your previous indication that Marathon was trading at an attractive valuation was a terrible call because the stock has since dropped. I disagree. I know you’re just trying to take responsibility, but I see it as it was undervalued at that time, and it’s now more undervalued. No one can pick bottoms. It’s why I always buy with partials of a full position. Your previous call was spot on. I bought some then, and added some since.

The discrepancy with New Found can be explained by their better drill results with really large grades. Not saying it justifies the MC difference, just that Investors always like big, sexy drill results.
themacguy521 profile picture
themacguy521
Today, 6:47 PM
Comments (1.01K)
I'm 57% underwater on this miner. Then 59% by Friday, until they start cutting rates.
A .99 USD buyout offer doesn't do much for me - only mildly interesting.

I'd rather have Marathon go it alone, and wait for pour in 2025 and see their valuation on some positive cash flow news.

As usual with gold - It all depends on the Fed.
c
coloradan
Today, 6:47 PM
Premium
Comments (575)
Good update and analysis. MGDPF/MOZ is really cheap.

I sold out a few years ago at a nice profit and bought back after your April article. It's frustrating but there isn't much you can do when the entire sector is out of favor.

Some of the gold producers are becoming value stocks. ORZCF, for example, is trading at 4x PE, annualizing 1Q23 results (but also recognizing the risk in operating in Burkina Faso). I increased my position, as well as in KRRGF.

In times like this you have to take a long view (or get out of the gold market altogether).
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
Today, 7:10 PM
Comments (16.57K)
Hi CD,

Thanks for reading. For what it’s worth African producers always trade at a massive discount, especially single asset ones, Orezone over-earned in Q1 and looks to be closer to ~5x EV/earnings while Perseus trades at an even lower ~4.5x EV/earnings as a larger multi asset producer with similar margins, a stronger balance sheet and a better pipeline.

Doesn’t mean Orezone isn’t cheap but hard to argue for much multiple expansion there given that single asset and even sub 500k African producers consistently trade at depressed valuations it seems. Karora is a solid name but has already outperformed materially so tougher to justify at these prices on relative value with other names and especially Marathon when it sits at 1/2 the valuation with similar production profile at better costs in H2 2025 through 2028.
reallyimagdgy profile picture
reallyimagdgy
Today, 6:29 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (104)
Excellent article. Thank you. I'll be watching setting alarms.
Taylor Dart profile picture
Taylor Dart
Today, 7:10 PM
Comments (16.57K)
Hi Really,

Thank you & thanks for reading!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
