Scilex: Sorrento's Better Half, Or Its Entangled, Erratic Mover?
Summary
- Scilex is majority owned by Sorrento, a company I will not invest in.
- Scilex is a more regular company, doing R&D work, selling drugs and so on.
- However, it is still entangled with Sorrento, and its stock price movement is too erratic for me.
In a November 2022 article, I described Sorrento Therapeutics (OTCPK:SRNEQ) in this fashion:
Sorrento is a small company, and ideally people would have loved to see intense R&D as befits its size. Instead, Sorrento behaves like a big company, larger-than-life, making huge SPAC deals, having covid cures, suing billionaire investors and making uneasy deals with them, and whatnot. These are distractions, and investors may be worrying about the nature of Sorrento's intent.
You should read that article to understand why Sorrento is down 75% since then, and has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Scilex Holding Company (NASDAQ:SCLX) is a majority-owned subsidiary of Sorrento. In 2016, in a characteristically complicated deal, Sorrento purchased a majority stake in Scilex, which develops and commercializes pain medication. Over the years, while Sorrento has fallen, Scilex has grown to a nice $2bn valuation (in April; down to $1.14bn today). Part of this valuation is due to Reddit, where for a while SCLX became a meme stock.
However, to all intents and purposes, and outside of its association with its unruly single parent, Scilex runs itself like a regular biopharma, selling its product ZTILDO, buying an approved product recently, and producing pivotal phase 3 data from its late stage product. This product is SP-102 (injectable dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel product with 10 mg dexamethasone), or SEMDEXA, a viscous gel formulation of widely used corticosteroid dexamethasone for epidural injections to treat lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica. The product has a Fast Track status from the FDA.
As to the other two approved products it owns, here are the details:
Its commercial product, ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8%, or ZTlido®, is a prescription lidocaine topical product approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the relief of pain associated with postherpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain. Scilex in-licensed the exclusive right to commercialize Gloperba® ((colchicine USP)) oral solution, an FDA-approved prophylactic treatment for painful gout flares in adults, in the U.S. Scilex is planning to commercialize Gloperba® in 2023.
In a phase 1/2 trial, the effect of initial and repeat SP-102 injections on hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis suppression and analgesia was investigated. The data was as follows:
Results: Based on the responder analysis, all subjects had achieved a cortisol response by day 3 after initial injection and by day 2 after repeat injection. The repeat injection had similar effects on glucose levels and WBC count to the initial injection. Pain scores decreased after each injection and remained low for the 28-day follow-up, with some evidence of improved analgesic effect of the second dose compared with the first. There were no serious adverse events or discontinuations due to adverse events.
Conclusion: The lack of cumulative effect and rapid resolution of HPA suppression following repeated SP-102 dosing suggests that consideration of HPA pharmacodynamics is not clinically relevant when making decisions regarding repeat dosing. SP-102 ESIs provided prolonged pain relief, with preliminary evidence of greater efficacy after repeat injection. A phase III trial is ongoing.
Thus, repeat dosing did not help additionally, but the first dosing was enough to create a definitive cortical response, decrease pain scores, and kept pain scores low for 4 weeks. There was only some improvement in analgesic effect from the repeat dosing, but the authors do not suggest it was statistically significant. The drug was safe and well-tolerated.
A phase 3 study was completed in 2022. Data was as follows:
The study met its primary endpoint with a highly statistically significant reduction in average daily leg pain in patients receiving SEMDEXATM compared to placebo (p<0.001).
Data demonstrated the utility of SEMDEXA™ in rapidly reducing sciatica pain with an extended effect for up to 99 days following a single epidural injection of SP-102 (SEMDEXA™).
Safety analysis demonstrated a clean safety profile with no identified safety risks. There were no serious adverse events related to the drug or injection procedure. No adverse events of special interest such as hematoma and infection at the injection site, or paraplegia were reported. The C.L.E.A.R trial also established the safety of repeat injections, as patients who experienced moderate-to-severe radicular pain between 4 and 20 weeks were allowed to receive open-label additional SP-102 (SEMDEXA™) injection.
The key secondary endpoint of Oswestry Disability Index, the gold standard for measuring degree of disability and estimating quality of life, showed a 28% improvement at 4 weeks on SP-102 (SEMDEXA™) compared to baseline (minimal clinically meaningful improvement 8%-12%).1 The LS Mean (SEM) difference as compared to placebo was -6.28 (1.49), with a p-value < 0.001.
It would have been nice if this was the only kind of stuff that moved this stock. This being a Sorrento company, however, drama is in its bones. This is how the stock chart looks.
It went down in October because of Sorrento’s troubles, then in April there was that huge spike because some judge somewhere ordered that information related to a dividend declared in December be released. The story is this:
In December, Sorrento declared a dividend in the form of 76M Scilex shares to investors. However, brokerages that took custody of most of those shares as agents for shareholders have yet to report on the ownership information prior to Scilex's April 6 annual meeting.
The order requires top brokers and dealers to provide the company with information on the ownership and trading of those shares.
Us hapless biopharma investors cannot deal with this sort of…stuff. In the “languid” work of biopharma, we like our stocks to move on regular catalysts - like data, approval, earnings. If a stock drops 60% because of its parent company, and then goes up 300% because of a court order, then there is no use discussing its data, and science, and so on. Those regular things do not move this stock. I am staying firmly on the sidelines of Scilex Holding Company, Sorrento, and other stocks like these which are unfathomable for retail biopharma investors.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
