Introduction

Founded in 1992, bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE), a Massachusetts-based biotech company, specializes in transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Garnering FDA approval for two treatments—Zynteglo for ß-thalassemia and Skysona for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy—it seeks approval for a third, for sickle cell disease. bluebird bio is focusing on the US market, having withdrawn European authorizations.

In this article, we will explore bluebird bio's latest financial results, recent company progress, the most advanced gene therapies in their pipeline, and potential investment opportunities.

Q1 2023 Earnings

Let's first review financials. In Q1 2023, bluebird bio reported a net income of $21.2 million, a substantial turnaround from the net loss of $122.2 million during the same period in 2022. This was helped by a one-time gain of $92.9 million from the sale of a priority review voucher. Revenue saw a slight increase from $1.9 million in 2022 to $2.4 million in 2023, primarily due to Skysona product revenue. R&D expenses fell to $46.1 million, down from $77.9 million in 2022, while SG&A expenses slightly increased to $37.4 million. As of March 31, 2023, the company held roughly $364 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, expecting a full-year cash burn of $270-$300 million.

bluebird bio's capital structure, per Seeking Alpha, consists of a market capitalization of $405.43 million. They have a total debt of $273.38 million and cash reserves amounting to $318.26 million. The enterprise value of bluebird bio is calculated at $360.55 million.

Recent Developments

Bluebird bio recently submitted a Biologics License Application for its sickle cell disease therapy, lovo-cel, requesting Priority Review that could speed up FDA approval process. The firm has also seen positive developments in its commercial launches for Zynteglo and Skysona. Zynteglo, a treatment for beta-thalassemia, has had six patients start treatment with no insurance denials. The first Skysona treatment for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy has been completed with three total patients starting treatment. Looking forward, bluebird bio anticipates FDA acceptance for lovo-cel in Q2 2023, aims to activate additional treatment centers for both Zynteglo and Skysona, and projects 5-10 patient starts for Skysona this year.

bluebird bio's Skysona, Zynteglo, and lovo-cel: Exploring Prospects and Challenges in Gene Therapy

bluebird bio's most significant prospects, namely Skysona, Zynteglo, and lovo-cel, present new opportunities and challenges in gene therapy.

Skysona (elivaldogene autotemcel), a groundbreaking gene therapy for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy (CALD), provides initial signs of benefits comparable to traditional allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. This potential alternative may be safer, especially when compared to HLA-mismatched allogenic HCT. These positive signs are still preliminary due to a limited patient follow-up period, accompanied by an FDA black box warning emphasizing the risks of hematologic malignancy and severe myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). Some concerns remain about the long-term stability of transduced cells and possible genotoxic effects of lentiviral vectors. However, despite these uncertainties, Skysona presents an innovative and promising therapy for CALD. The requirement for extensive long-term studies to fully understand the potential risks and to confirm these promising aspects cannot be overstated.

In the case of Zynteglo, a gene therapy approved by the FDA in 2022 for treating transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia in children and adults, its path to approval was marred by a temporary suspension of trials in 2021. This interruption was due to suspicions of myeloid malignancies among gene therapy participants, which were later determined not to be caused by the gene therapy itself. Zynteglo holds substantial market potential due to the dearth of treatment options for beta thalassemia. Continuous monitoring for potential side effects and an in-depth understanding of its mechanisms are crucial for its market success.

Lovo-cel, bluebird bio's proposed therapy for Sickle Cell Disease [SCD] for patients over the age of 12 with a history of vaso-occlusive events (VOE), is heading for an FDA priority review. The Biologics License Application (BLA) for lovo-cel is bolstered by efficacy results from several studies showing a reduction in severe VOEs and positive globin response. The provided safety data primarily revealed non-serious adverse events not related to lovo-cel. Given the limited number of effective SCD treatments, lovo-cel could capture a significant market share. Yet, its potential success depends on its safety profile, effectiveness, and efficient commercial manufacturing processes to meet patient demand. Long-term data demonstrating the durability and safety of lovo-cel will be critical to building trust among clinicians and patients, and encouraging broad adoption of this novel therapy.

My Analysis & Recommendation

As an observer of the biotech industry, I'm intrigued by the potential bluebird bio holds due to its innovative work in gene therapy. Currently, bluebird bio's revenue is primarily derived from Skysona and Zynteglo, but its proposed sickle cell disease therapy, lovo-cel, may add a new revenue stream if it secures FDA approval. The company's recent financial turnaround was largely due to a one-off gain, indicating that sustainable growth will heavily depend on successfully commercializing these pioneering treatments.

However, numerous challenges lie ahead for bluebird bio. A critical issue I've noted is their limited cash runway. With cash reserves of about $364 million and a predicted full-year cash burn between $270 and $300 million, the need for swift, meaningful revenue generation is crucial. Developing, securing approval for, and commercializing gene therapies are high-cost endeavors, placing significant financial pressure on the company. Coupled with the necessity of long-term data to foster confidence in gene therapies among clinicians and patients, maintaining sufficient cash for these extended studies is paramount.

In the near term, I'm keeping a close eye on the FDA approval process for lovo-cel and the ongoing commercialization of Zynteglo and Skysona. Any setbacks in these areas could negatively impact bluebird bio's financial stability and future prospects. Additionally, as long-term data for bluebird bio's therapies are compiled, any adverse findings could have serious implications for the therapies' commercial viability.

Given these considerations, my investment recommendation for bluebird bio is a "Sell". Despite the company's promise in the burgeoning field of gene therapy, it seems to me that the financial risks currently outweigh the potential rewards. With the company's success heavily hinged on the triumph of its therapies, the requirement for long-term efficacy data, and its precarious cash position, significant risks are evident. Until bluebird bio can demonstrate more robust financial stability and establish sustained revenue from its therapies, I believe the risks for investors are too pronounced. As always, each investor should carefully consider their personal risk tolerance and investment objectives before making decisions.

Risks to Thesis

When the facts change, I change my mind.

As I reflect on my "Sell" recommendation for bluebird bio, I'm conscious that there are potential risks to this stance. I'll discuss four main ones below: